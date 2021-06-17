$75 Million dollars planned to upgrade US 231 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For being a fairly rural community, Martin County has its fair share of destinations. Whether it's towns, parks, or the occasional US navy base. Those destinations don't tend to venture too far off of US 231.

Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty explains, "It connects to Crane; you know the base. Many of our residents here and the surrounding counties all work there. So with the new infrastructure improvements, it'll allow for them to get much faster."

Officials say $75 million is planned to improve a stretch of US 231. That's 48 miles, stretching between Interstate 64 north to Interstate 69.

Jason Tiller with the Indiana Department of Transportation says, "It's a structure that is in need of updates at this point. We've noticed that it can no longer handle the type of traffic or the traffic volume that's using it."

The project looks to address travel and passing lanes. It will also address improving intersections.

Tiller says, "This is all one big project, but it's going to be at several different locations. It's going to be quite an undertaking just to see what's getting ready to happen."

The US 231 project is in the same area as the proposed Mid-States Corridor.

Tiller says, "These are two separate projects. They are stand-alone projects, and that is something very important for people to remember. I won't say it has nothing to do with mid-states corridor but on the same token, it is a stand-alone project."

A project that looks to help improve commutes for folks in Martin County.

Harty says, "That's nothing but a great thing for our community to enhance what we have."