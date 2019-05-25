EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- 72 people are in trouble after police busted an underage drinking party in Edgar County Friday night.
According to the Sheriff's Department, 72 people were arrested for underage drinking.
Police said they got a call about several cars blocking the roadway just before midnight.
That's when they found a large underage drinking party.
Authorities said 72 people were taken to jail by bus.
First responders also helped with three alcohol related emergencies.
Police want to remind everyone to be safe this holiday weekend, and underage drinking will not be tolerated.
Related Content
- 72 people arrested for underage drinking in Edgar County
- Edgar County Manhunt Ends
- Edgar County town warns residents to avoid letting small babies drink tap water
- Suspect arrested on drug charges in Edgar County
- Man accused of trying to arrest people from Edgar County Sheriff's Office found fit to stand trial
- Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident
- Edgar County works to keep residents cool with cooling centers
- New clinic teams up with Edgar County factory
- Relay For Life channels Star Wars theme in Edgar County
- Police in Edgar County on the search for gas thieves