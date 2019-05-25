Clear

72 people arrested for underage drinking in Edgar County

72 people are in trouble after police busted an underage drinking party in Edgar County Friday night. Police said they got a call about several cars blocking the roadway just before midnight, that's when they found the large underage drinking party.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 8:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- 72 people are in trouble after police busted an underage drinking party in Edgar County Friday night.

According to the Sheriff's Department, 72 people were arrested for underage drinking.

Police said they got a call about several cars blocking the roadway just before midnight.

That's when they found a large underage drinking party.

Authorities said 72 people were taken to jail by bus.

First responders also helped with three alcohol related emergencies.

Police want to remind everyone to be safe this holiday weekend, and underage drinking will not be tolerated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Warm & Humid. Weekend Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Local drive-in set to hold fundraiser for animal rescue group

Image

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week

Image

A busy travel weekend ahead

Image

Hey Kevin from the Marshall Pool

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Race weekend for Marilynn Portemont

Image

Hotels sell out rooms for Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous

Image

Westminster Village plays host to an annual cornhole challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum