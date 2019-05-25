72 people arrested for underage drinking in Edgar County

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)- 72 people are in trouble after police busted an underage drinking party in Edgar County Friday night.

According to the Sheriff's Department, 72 people were arrested for underage drinking.

Police said they got a call about several cars blocking the roadway just before midnight.

That's when they found a large underage drinking party.

Authorities said 72 people were taken to jail by bus.

First responders also helped with three alcohol related emergencies.

Police want to remind everyone to be safe this holiday weekend, and underage drinking will not be tolerated.