70-year-old man found dead in Lake Shelbyville

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An investigation is now underway in Illinois after law officials found a man dead in Lake Shelbyville.

This is near Wolf Creek State Park in Shelby County.

70-year-old Donald Pygott of Mattoon Illinois was reported missing on Saturday.

Later that night Pygott was found dead at that same location.

The Shelby county sheriff's office, Shelby county dive team, Shelby county coroner's office, and Illinois department of natural resources conservation police are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information contact the Illinois state police.