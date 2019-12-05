7 years and still no justice - police continue to search for answers in Lowell Badger death investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- It's a murder case that's still unsolved.

"This will never go away. Destroyed a family and a man lost his life for nothing," said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

Someone murdered Lowell Badger in his Sullivan, Ind. home.

It happened on Dec. 8th, 2012.

The retired farmer was a father, grandfather and husband.

Sheriff Cottom says the murder stunned the entire Sullivan community.

A day he says the badger family will never be at peace with.

"Their heart is aching for resolution for closure there's rarely a week that goes by that we're not doing something on this particular case," said Sheriff Cottom.

The Sullivan County sheriff's Office is working closely with the Indiana state police.

We spoke to ISP Sergeant Matt Ames.

He said detectives have done countless interviews and followed up with more than 150 tips.

Ames said they don't have any intentions to stop the investigation.

"There's an individual out there that knows what crime they've committed and eventually their conscience is going to catch up with them," said Ames.

Sgt. Ames says they're also searching for two items that were stolen from badger's home.

A safe and a 46' inch flat screen.

Sheriff Cottom said Lowell Badger's name will be heard for many years.

"This will never go away we will never stop talking about Lowell Badger. It's time...it's time to step forward," said Cottom.

The reward has been set for $30,000 for helping solve this crime.

Sheriff Cottom urges you if you know anything call crime stoppers at 812-232-STOP.