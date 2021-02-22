6th longest cold snap on record in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - It certainly has been very cold over the last 15 days. That’s how long Terre Haute has been below freezing. That's about 360 hours.

Our coldest low temperature was -8. This occurred on January 17th, 2021.

And our coldest “high” temperature was 15. This occurred on January 15th, 2021.

This is the 6th longest stretch of freezing temperatures on record.

The last time, was back in 2018 where we had 14 days of below-freezing temperatures. The longest stretch, was 19 days in 2001 in early January.

I Spoke to Sam Lashley with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, and Storm Team's David Siple asked him how rare an event like this is for us.

"It does happen here and it’s a reminder from Mother Nature that we still live in the Midwest where it does get cold."

Lashley did mention that the forecast is trending for above-average temperatures in March and that it could bring higher chances for storms. As always, be sure to follow Storm Team 10 for the latest updates to your weather forecast.