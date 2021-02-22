Clear

6th longest cold snap on record in Terre Haute

Storm Team 10's David Siple crunched the numbers and we saw 15 days of below-freezing temperatures.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 7:06 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - It certainly has been very cold over the last 15 days. That’s how long Terre Haute has been below freezing. That's about 360 hours.

Our coldest low temperature was -8. This occurred on January 17th, 2021.

And our coldest “high” temperature was 15. This occurred on January 15th, 2021.

This is the 6th longest stretch of freezing temperatures on record.

The last time, was back in 2018 where we had 14 days of below-freezing temperatures. The longest stretch, was 19 days in 2001 in early January.

I Spoke to Sam Lashley with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, and Storm Team's David Siple asked him how rare an event like this is for us.

"It does happen here and it’s a reminder from Mother Nature that we still live in the Midwest where it does get cold."

Lashley did mention that the forecast is trending for above-average temperatures in March and that it could bring higher chances for storms. As always, be sure to follow Storm Team 10 for the latest updates to your weather forecast. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy start and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snowmen bring cheer to local nursing home

Image

ISU keeps the celebration going with a Black History Month concert

Image

Health departments had to reschedule vaccination appointments due to weather

Image

6th longest cold snap on record in Terre Haute

Image

Local museum reopens after being closed for several months

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy! High: 41

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

lady celebrates 106th bday

Image

Snowmen for residents

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1174330

Reported Deaths: 22466
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4699359254
DuPage758261183
Will64251882
Lake58711914
Kane50134706
Winnebago28157430
Madison27664449
St. Clair25097463
McHenry24003261
Champaign17848123
Peoria16733259
Sangamon15960216
McLean14438156
Tazewell13345239
Rock Island12969285
Kankakee12341188
Kendall1090683
LaSalle10648215
Macon9379185
Vermilion8467114
DeKalb8153111
Adams7952113
Williamson6748119
Boone589771
Whiteside5865146
Clinton554489
Coles514090
Grundy503962
Knox4991125
Ogle495473
Jackson457360
Effingham447769
Macoupin431478
Henry429656
Marion4244110
Livingston412774
Franklin411865
Stephenson404773
Monroe402580
Randolph394977
Jefferson3944115
Woodford362060
Morgan356276
Montgomery344867
Lee330043
Logan329452
Christian327562
Bureau326673
Fayette305952
Perry301757
Fulton282144
Iroquois276560
Jersey247345
Douglas239332
McDonough230340
Lawrence227824
Saline226546
Union218234
Shelby211434
Crawford199521
Bond188824
Cass187322
Pike167549
Clark166729
Hancock166229
Wayne166248
Warren166143
Richland163238
Jo Daviess159322
White159325
Washington157023
Carroll156034
Ford155344
Edgar153537
Moultrie148222
Clay142141
Greene137531
Johnson133611
Piatt130114
Wabash129512
De Witt127122
Mason127041
Mercer127032
Massac124532
Cumberland118118
Jasper110217
Menard10288
Marshall83114
Hamilton78315
Schuyler6755
Pulaski6685
Brown6576
Stark53522
Edwards52310
Henderson4938
Calhoun4732
Scott4461
Alexander4428
Gallatin4334
Putnam4093
Hardin34212
Pope2793
Out of IL10
Unassigned02197

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 655541

Reported Deaths: 12372
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion899231619
Lake48028859
Allen35439630
Hamilton31754388
St. Joseph29424507
Elkhart25229411
Vanderburgh21067371
Tippecanoe19701196
Johnson16220348
Porter15808264
Hendricks15679294
Clark11806179
Madison11657311
Vigo11476227
Monroe10194157
Delaware9781178
LaPorte9707194
Howard9003191
Kosciusko8503107
Warrick7357144
Hancock7348127
Bartholomew7339147
Floyd7129163
Wayne6579187
Grant6388155
Boone602188
Morgan6021124
Dubois5859106
Henry538491
Dearborn538265
Marshall5380104
Cass534399
Noble505375
Jackson461462
Shelby457390
Lawrence4147111
Gibson399581
Harrison394560
Clinton391752
DeKalb381177
Montgomery379983
Knox354384
Miami353461
Whitley345135
Huntington336876
Steuben334955
Wabash327675
Ripley324960
Putnam324558
Adams319249
Jasper312342
White294151
Jefferson291870
Daviess284095
Fayette269855
Decatur269288
Posey259331
Greene259278
Wells254474
Scott247546
LaGrange239970
Clay238243
Randolph224975
Spencer215630
Jennings213144
Washington207027
Sullivan201838
Fountain200040
Starke185750
Owen181552
Jay177128
Fulton176138
Carroll175118
Perry172035
Orange170550
Rush163522
Franklin158335
Vermillion158040
Tipton145341
Parke137715
Pike127132
Blackford120027
Pulaski105342
Newton96431
Brown94239
Benton90913
Crawford89813
Martin79814
Switzerland7507
Warren74412
Union66810
Ohio52511
Unassigned0425