6th Annual Taste Terre Haute Back to Support Local Restaurants

The popular summer promotion, Taste Terre Haute, is back with an even greater mission to support local restaurants.

Since 2016, Taste Terre Haute has been a summer favorite for foodies and deal seekers alike, as the promotion features specialty menus, deals and unique menu offerings from local restaurants.

Created by a small group of restaurant owners and managers, the event was inspired by similar events in larger cities such as Devour Downtown in Indianapolis. Taste Terre Haute runs for two weeks at the end of July each year. The event highlights the variety of restaurants in West Central Indiana and showcases their unique offerings.

The concept is simple, local restaurants feature a deal, special menu or additional menu item during Taste Terre Haute, July 18-31.

“This gives you the opportunity to be a tourist in your own town,” says J. Ford’s Black Angus co-owner Kelly Ford. “It’s an excuse to try out a restaurant you’ve never been to or visit one of your favorite spots. Especially after the last year and a half, all restaurants are grateful for your business.”

Numerous restaurants offer a specialty menu during the two week period. Diners choose from a prix fixe menu of dishes and appetizers not featured on the restaurant’s traditional menu. Other restaurants offer special pricing on cocktails, free items with purchase or dishes that haven’t been offered, giving diners an inside look (and taste) of what’s to come.

“You don’t have to be a foodie to enjoy Taste Terre Haute,” says Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig. “You just have to be someone that wants to support the local restaurants and the people of our community. The great food and drinks and excitement is a delicious bonus. After 2020, these restaurants need our support more than ever.”

More information and a list of participating restaurants – and their offerings – can be found at tasteterrehaute.com.