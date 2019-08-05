67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the chance to take part

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Scouting is a family affair for the Spencer family.

That is why it only made sense for Rachael Spencer to allow her daughters to participate with the boys.

In 2017, Boy Scouts of America decided to allow girls to enroll in the Cub Scouts and gain the Eagle Scout ranking.

67 girls are now enrolled in the Boy Scouts Wabash Valley district.

Spencer was the first parent to enroll her daughter, Grace, in the Boy Scouts in the Wabash Valley.

The Spencer family has five boys and three girls.

Spencer said the girls were often accompanying the boys without officially being involved.

Now, their girls can call themselves a Boy Scout.

"My oldest did do Girl Scouts one year, but really having been in the Boy Scout program or the scouting program she was really excited when they let girls in to join the boys, so again, we can all go together," Spencer said.

The Spencer family has been involved in scouting for nearly 15-years.

If you are considering enrolling your child in Boy Scouts, two upcoming registration events will take place at the end of this month.

You can learn more about that here.