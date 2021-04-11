62nd annual Junior Department Cotillion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Debutantes representing local high schools were honored during a ceremony this afternoon at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Each year, the woman's department club organizes a cotillion.

The event is meant to recognize young women for their academic achievements and contributions to their community.

"With everything that has been going on we haven't been able to have a lot of our normal events and this is such an honorable event. We're very lucky that we're able to keep this tradition going," says Giana White Junior department club chairwoman.

News 10's very own Susan Dinkle served as the emcee for the 62nd annual event.