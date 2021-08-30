62 hospitalized, 18 in ICU, and 15 on ventilators - Union Hospital brings back the medical tent as COVID-19 cases surge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A medical tent has returned outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

The tent is in place as health officials work to stay ahead of COVID-19 cases as they continue to grow.

We were told the tent isn't needed right now, but with case numbers growing, Emergency Planner Barry Nicoson says it could help.

"We have 62 positives in our house. Our ICU has 18 positives in-house. And that's just a lot of COVIDs. I mean, that's a lot of patients," Nicoson said.

He told us Union Hospital currently has 15 people on ventilators. He hopes this tent will help the Union team a step ahead of the rising case numbers.