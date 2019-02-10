61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night

(CBS) - The countdown to the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards starts now and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate Music's Biggest Night alongside host Alicia Keys and the most talented artists in the biz!
After spending its Diamond anniversary in New York City last year, the 2019 GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on CBS and CBS All Access.
What else should you know before getting in your comfy clothes, surrounding yourself with snacks, and watching the ceremony?
Check out all of the "ins" and "outs" by clicking here!
