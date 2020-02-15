60 students participate in 'Mathcounts' competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Students put their minds to the test and worked as a team.

Students from eight schools showcased their problem solving and math skills in the "Mathcounts Competition."

It was held at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday.

"Mathcounts" is one of the largest education partnerships in the nation.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders participated in the three part competition.

Those categories were sprint, target and team.

"Encourages students to further study math, to explore STEM and engineering, and just to have fun while they're growing their science skills," said Leanne Holder.

The top three finishers qualified for state.

Those teams are Honey Creek Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Otter Creek Middle School.