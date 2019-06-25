60 roosters, hens, and chicks removed from Owen County home after police receive animal neglect, chicken fighting tips

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Owen County have arrested two people after receiving tips about animal neglect and chicken fighting.

This is according to a post on the Owen County Humane Society Facebook page.

Last week, police served a search warrant at a rural Owen County home belonging to Jeffrey Pierce and Kristen Hammond.

During the search, officers found several chickens, roosters, and chicks. The post says some of the roosters were 'dubbed.'

That is a process where a rooster's combs, wattles, and earlobes are removed.

The post said birds involved in fighting usually have these removed.

Two of the roosters had their spurs altered as well.

Officers say they also located drug paraphernalia and meth.

The Owen County Humane Society removed six roosters, seven hens, and 47 chicks from the home. They said there were four dead chickens on the property as well.

Pierce was charged with the purchase or possessing animals for fighting contest, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Hammond was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia.