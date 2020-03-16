60 jobs cut at Sunrise Coal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coal company is cutting 60 jobs.
Hallador Energy just made the announcement for Sunrise Coal.
The cuts are effective immediately. The company announced the permanent closure of its Carlisle mine last week.
At the time - Hallador Energy said it would focus on production at its Oaktown mine.
LINK | 90 SUNRISE COAL EMPLOYEES LAID OFF AS PRODUCTION IS HALTED
Sunrise Coal says with the Carlisle closure - it was necessary to adjust the size of its workforce.
