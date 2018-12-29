60 firefighters work to put out blaze

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local agencies worked together to put out a fire in a commercial building Friday night.

It happened in Washington, Indiana.

Sixty firefighters responded to the structure fire.

The Washington Township Fire department shared several images of the fire on Facebook.

The fire happened in a large metal building.

In total, six different fire crews showed up to help.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.