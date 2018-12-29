WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local agencies worked together to put out a fire in a commercial building Friday night.
It happened in Washington, Indiana.
Sixty firefighters responded to the structure fire.
The Washington Township Fire department shared several images of the fire on Facebook.
The fire happened in a large metal building.
In total, six different fire crews showed up to help.
No one was hurt in the blaze and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Related Content
- 60 firefighters work to put out blaze
- Biggest blaze in California history challenges firefighters
- NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set
- Locals work towards becoming new volunteer firefighters
- GOP lawmakers put medical skills to work after train crash
- Fire or volcano? Oregon blaze sparks eruption comparisons
- Fire investigators launch arson investigation after Friday morning blaze
- Blaze the Arson Dog is Vigo County's newest deputy
- Thomas Fire is the largest blaze in California history
- Hoosiers putting education on forefront
Scroll for more content...