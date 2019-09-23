60 Bigs in Six Months: Three-brothers looking for mentors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 60 Bigs in Six Months.

That's the name of a campaign that Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley started in April.

They are looking for 60 mentors to match up with kids in the Wabash Valley.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta sat down with three of those children, three brothers, looking for matches.

Click play on the video to learn more about six-year-old Kayden, seven-year-old Jimmy Ray, and nine-year-old Dustin.

If you are interested in becoming big for these three, or other kids that would love to have you in their life, click here.