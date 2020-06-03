5th straight night in Terre Haute for peaceful protests

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wednesday was the 5th day in a row that something has been going on in front of the Vigo County courthouse. People were lined up in front of the courthouse and in the median on 3rd street all trying to get their message heard.

It seems like every day they are asking for it to remain peaceful

Earlier, the group of people was holding a candlelight vigil. That's to remember not only George Floyd, the man killed in Minneapolis, but to remember black people across the country who have been killed.

Protesters and police officers in Terre Haute both want this to continue to be peaceful. We talked with a mother from Terre Haute.\

She said she's protesting because of her son. She said she's scared for her children and wants to leave the world better for them.

"It's just, I'm tired. I'm tired. That's why people are fighting, they're tired," she said. They want to be free they want to be fair. This is about loving each other. Not fighting, not hating."

Protesters said they are going to be out in some capacity every day. They said they want people to remember what is still going on in the world.