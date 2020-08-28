5th execution in Terre Haute this summer set for 4:00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The second execution of the week is set to take place at 4:00 at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Keith Nelson is scheduled to be executed.

News 10's Alia Blackburn was selected to serve as a media witness for the execution.

Who is Keith Nelson?

Then in his mid-20s, Nelson grabbed 10-year-old Pamela Butler off the street and threw her into his truck in broad daylight on Oct. 12, 1999. The fifth-grade student had been returning to her Kansas City, Kansas, home on inline skates after buying cookies at a store. As he drove off, he made a rude gesture to Butler’s sister, who saw the attack and screamed.

Nelson, who didn’t previously know Butler or her family, told a co-worker a month earlier he planned to find a female to kidnap, torture, rape and kill because he expected to go back to prison anyway on other charges, prosecutors said.

After raping Butler, Nelson strangled her with a wire, then dumped her body in a wooded area near a Missouri church.

An appeal

On Thursday morning, the United States DC Court stopped Nelson's execution. A judge said the government needed to obtain a prescription for the lethal injection drug.

The judge cited the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The government appealed, saying this didn't need to happen in other executions.

The execution is now set to happen as planned.

If Nelson’s lawyer appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court on the prescription issue, the decision on whether Nelson lives or dies Friday could still come down to the high court. But similar moves to delay three other executions last month failed, with the high court ruling 5-4 to allow them to proceed.

A summer of executions

This would mark the fifth federal execution of the summer in Terre Haute. Before that, there had not been a federal execution since 2003.

In 2020, the government has executed Lezmond Mitchell, Dustin Lee Honkin, Ira Purkey, and Daniel Lewis Lee