5th annual Taste of Clinton held to support city projects

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition continues in one local community.

The fifth annual Taste of Clinton was Saturday evening.

Folks got to enjoy dinner, drinks and dessert provided by local chefs.

The money raised at this event benefits city projects.

"Main street's really the life-blood of a lot of small towns, so we want to draw attention to that and hopefully raise more money so that we can make some more improvements and hopefully attract business and investment," said Dylan Riggen, President of Rediscover Clinton.

Riggen said they're working to add a downtown facade project to the list of improvements.