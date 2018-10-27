5k Run for Autism entertains kids, helps parents

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion students helped connect parents to resources for children with autism and they did so with the help of costumes and the school track.
The 5K Run for Autism was Saturday morning.
National Honor Society students planned the event with a spooky theme. Kids could trick-or-treat and parents could get information about autism resources in the area.
South Vermillion High School NHS Sponsor John Lotz says, "So many more kids are affected than ever before. It's frightening when you look at the statistics and you look at the trends in terms of the numbers of kids diagnosed with autism now."
The money raised at the event will benefit the Autism Society of Indiana and the South Vermillion National Honor Society.
Students say they hope to make it an annual event.
