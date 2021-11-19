Clear

'Another Earth is undoubtedly out there': MIT astrophysicist

"The Hunt for Planet B" follows scientists as they build and plan for the launch of NASA's Webb Telescope, the most powerful and complex space telescope. Watch the film on CNN this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 10:05 AM
Posted By: CNN

The most powerful telescope ever built is scheduled to launch on December 18. The James Webb Space Telescope will peer into the atmospheres of exoplanets, some of which are potentially habitable, and look deeper into the universe than we've ever been able to before.

This mission has been decades in the making. The concept for the telescope was first imagined as a successor to Hubble in 1989, and construction began in 2004. Now, Webb, which is 100 times more powerful than Hubble, is ready to launch.

CNN asked readers what you want to know about the telescope and its mission.

We sent those questions to the experts: Sara Seager, a planetary scientist and astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Matt Mountain, Webb's telescope scientist; and NASA's Stefanie Milam, the JWST deputy project scientist for planetary science.

Here's what they said.

How much did the telescope cost to make?

Stefanie Milam: To build, launch and commission the Webb telescope, it cost NASA $8.8 billion. When you include operation costs, it brings the total bill to more than $9.66 billion.

How long did the telescope take to build?

Milam: In the late '80s, Webb moved from an idea to a real mission concept.
In 1996, there was a formal recommendation to build a space-based infrared telescope.

In 2004, construction began and was completed in 2019 with the final assembly of the parts.

What are the telescope's main tasks?

Matt Mountain: This is the most complex telescope ever built, so first it must work.

Second, we want to peer more deeply into parts of the universe we have never seen. We want to be able to look back in time to see how the first stars and galaxies came into existence. We want to see how stars are formed into molecular clouds.

Then we want to explore nearby stars that have planets to see if we can find water on their surface. This is the first sign that there may be life there.

How does the telescope work?

Milam: It works by pointing the telescope at any object in space. Light is then reflected to the primary mirror to the secondary into the instrument module when images and spectra (light waves) are collected. We then send that data down to Earth.

How deep into space will this telescope see compared to other telescopes?

Mountain: With the Hubble Telescope, we could see back 13.5 billion years and see galaxies, but that wasn't enough. We need to push past the Hubble to see what those first galaxies and stars come from and how they were created.

With the Webb Telescope, we can push back to within 100 million years of the big bang, capturing light that has traveled for 13.6 billion years.

NASA put it this way: "Hubble can see the equivalent of 'toddler galaxies' and Webb Telescope will be able to see 'baby galaxies.'"

How far away will the telescope be able to see?

Sara Seager: The telescope can see back in time over 13 billion light-years. If we want to translate that into a distance, it's 80 billion trillion miles away.

Where is the telescope going?

Seager: The telescope will travel very, very far away. It will be 1 million miles away from Earth at a special Earth-sun balance point where it's cold, dark and very suitable for astronomy.

This NASA illustration shows that, unlike Hubble, which orbited Earth, Webb will orbit the sun. This orbit is called the second Lagrange point or L2.

Why haven't we seen any indication of life (intelligent or otherwise) so far?

Seager: We haven't found signs of life yet by way of planets and exoplanets' atmospheres because we haven't had the capability yet.

As for intelligent life, that's a completely different story — we are listening for messages, but intelligent life hasn't sent us a message yet as far as our telescopes can tell.

What happens if the telescope finds life somewhere out there in the universe? Next steps?

Milam: JWST will not be looking for life in other planets, but it will be characterizing their atmospheres, looking for molecules of interest like water, carbon dioxide and methane. These molecules will give us an idea of what's happening on that planet, which we will follow up with future telescopes.

Once launched, will the Webb telescope be immediately operational, or is there some setup time first?

Mountain: When it gets launched, the telescope isn't ready. It's wrapped up in its cocoon, and it has to unfold like a butterfly across a million miles of space. After about a month, it will take its shape and then the scientists have to get all the instruments and mirrors working. About six months after the launch, the Webb telescope will be ready to take its first pictures.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Unseasonably Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Fraud at Hobby Lobby

Image

Elementary School Vending Machine

Image

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High: 44°

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Linton girls

Image

VL THS

Image

ISU OD

Image

Shoals

Image

'Normally we walk out with nothing' new program helps people released from prison

Image

Linton basketball

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Hopefully their life in prison is hell' Family of murdered 15-year-old reacts to latest news on the case

Image

'it was cold out' Local veteran goes from homeless to helping homeless veterans this Veteran's Day

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1758146

Reported Deaths: 28623
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook66117811409
DuPage1141541400
Will962551152
Lake841371105
Kane71425896
Winnebago44895579
Madison41649612
St. Clair37551616
McHenry37328339
Champaign28669203
Peoria27981383
Sangamon26695293
McLean24359227
Tazewell21442347
Rock Island20110372
Kankakee18887264
Kendall17193118
Macon16078255
LaSalle15668291
Vermilion15513208
Adams13920158
DeKalb12922137
Williamson12422182
Whiteside8753188
Boone835884
Coles8350132
Jackson828595
Ogle816894
Grundy784390
Knox7758175
Franklin7536118
Macoupin7405113
Clinton7328105
Marion7324149
Henry701482
Effingham6970104
Jefferson6842147
Stephenson6609101
Livingston6152100
Woodford610992
Randolph5663103
Christian561583
Fulton548585
Monroe5451105
Morgan5237102
Montgomery520383
Logan511876
Lee500265
Bureau472896
Fayette452568
Perry447477
Saline446771
Iroquois446181
McDonough391766
Shelby373751
Jersey356354
Crawford346931
Douglas343538
Lawrence343335
Union320648
Wayne317865
Richland299659
Hancock294135
Clark286742
White285833
Pike278158
Edgar277850
Clay273554
Cass272931
Bond268128
Ford259659
Warren256368
Moultrie253733
Carroll252241
Jo Daviess244329
Johnson240532
De Witt227630
Massac227254
Mercer222537
Mason222153
Wabash221819
Washington219430
Piatt214914
Greene212640
Cumberland199327
Menard185914
Jasper169221
Marshall147023
Hamilton139323
Schuyler115012
Edwards109519
Brown109212
Pulaski107912
Stark85529
Gallatin8099
Alexander79813
Henderson78714
Calhoun7462
Scott7227
Hardin64716
Putnam6044
Pope5726
Unassigned672433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1065717

Reported Deaths: 17220
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1408582200
Lake694891208
Allen62749853
Hamilton48698478
St. Joseph47218634
Elkhart38249529
Vanderburgh33471493
Tippecanoe29358271
Johnson26421458
Hendricks25033374
Porter24232374
Madison20016436
Clark19514271
Vigo18326308
LaPorte16313259
Monroe16016216
Delaware15941281
Howard15789306
Kosciusko13456156
Hancock12368183
Bartholomew12326186
Warrick11744189
Floyd11639225
Wayne11636260
Grant11159231
Morgan9935188
Boone9437120
Henry8744162
Noble8696118
Marshall8613145
Dearborn860898
Dubois8578135
Cass7810126
Shelby7787127
Lawrence7775181
Jackson728892
DeKalb7122105
Huntington7063103
Gibson6846116
Harrison673595
Knox6727112
Montgomery6693122
Miami6281104
Steuben622784
Putnam616382
Whitley615759
Clinton607075
Wabash5806107
Jasper580088
Jefferson5495102
Ripley531392
Adams519780
Daviess4893116
Scott467978
Wells452594
White451366
Greene451197
Clay444660
Decatur4395108
Jennings423166
Fayette422292
LaGrange401889
Posey392444
Washington374154
Randolph3709106
Fountain357062
Spencer349546
Fulton343970
Sullivan340054
Starke338072
Owen336075
Orange313769
Jay310348
Rush285232
Carroll282437
Franklin278644
Perry275652
Vermillion273856
Parke242030
Tipton240164
Pike238144
Blackford208544
Pulaski198958
Newton172152
Brown166149
Crawford165429
Benton157917
Martin147719
Switzerland141412
Warren129216
Union112016
Ohio89113
Unassigned0573