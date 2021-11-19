Clear

Miracle Covid-19 survivor: Woman wakes up after weeks on ventilator

They made her funeral arrangements and almost bought a tombstone, but despite being in a coma and on a ventilator for weeks, Bettina Lerman woke up the same day she was going to be taken off life support. She now has plans to get vaccinated.

Nov 19, 2021
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults.

The agency expanded emergency use authorization for booster doses of both the mRNA vaccines beyond who was previously eligible; boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.

Pfizer and BioNTech requested authorization last week based on results of a Phase 3 trial involving more than 10,000 participants; it found boosters were safe and had an efficacy of 95% against symptomatic Covid-19 compared with the two-dose vaccine schedule in the period when the highly transmissible Delta was the dominant strain. Pfizer released the booster efficacy data last month; it has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Moderna requested authorization of its 50-microgram booster dose for all adults on Wednesday. The company said the FDA based the EUA on the "totality of scientific evidence shared by the company," including data that showed neutralizing antibodies had waned at about six months.

Recent real-world studies suggested that immunity from Covid-19 vaccines may begin to wane and protection against milder and asymptomatic disease, in particular, may drop. Studies have shown that booster doses restore that immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that recent data from Israel show that, among people age 60 and older, those who received a booster were less likely to become severely ill than vaccinated people who had not received a booster. Rates of severe disease remained highest among those who weren't vaccinated.

"Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has worked to make timely public health decisions as the pandemic evolves. COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be the best and highly effective defense against COVID-19. Authorizing the use of a single booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older helps to provide continued protection against COVID-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet Friday to discuss expanding booster eligibility. Boosters could officially be administered to all adults after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on a recommendation.

However, the majority of adults are already eligible to receive boosters, and several states have officially opened up boosters to all adults already.

'Everyone is eligible'

Expanding booster eligibility to all adults in the United States may not change the logistics around getting shots into arms.

The vaccine supply for boosters is already in place in many places. There are no "extra steps" on the administration side of the booster rollout that need to happen, Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs at the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN.

"Looking national, we have enough vaccine. There are lots of places that have appointments. Obviously, that varies a little bit depending upon where you live geographically because there's more demand in some areas than others," Casalotti told CNN.

"But that being said, I think the main preparation is on the communication side," Casalotti added. "The communication for the local health care providers and public health departments is that now you don't have to worry about eligibility if someone asks if they need to get a booster. This is the information -- everyone is eligible after six months."

More than 32 million people in the United States -- about 16% of those who are fully vaccinated -- have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

About 18 million seniors have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, accounting for more than half of all booster doses administered and increasing the immune response for more than a third of fully vaccinated seniors.

However, more than twice as many seniors -- about 40 million people age 65 or older -- completed their initial vaccine series at least six months ago. Less than half have complied with current CDC guidance about who should get a booster.

What's next?

CDC's vaccine advisers' meeting starts at noon on Friday, and signoff could come from Walensky any time after the advisers vote.

The last time CDC's vaccine advisers met to discuss Covid-19 booster shots was in October.

"We're looking to see, compared to a month or so ago when the discussion was first had, what have we seen as far as the waning of immunity, what have we seen in terms of Covid rates," Dr. Marci Drees, chief infection prevention officer and hospital epidemiologist for Delaware-based ChristianaCare, told CNN on Thursday.

Drees is a Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America liaison to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The US is now averaging 94,943 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to Johns Hopkins University -- a 31% increase over last week and back to levels last seen more than a month ago. Midwestern states account for more than a third (38%) of new cases.

There's concern that winter weather that drives people indoors and holiday gatherings could lead to even more cases.

"So, we certainly want people to be as well protected as they could possibly be going into the season," Drees said. "I think we're at the point now where for lots of people who were vaccinated last winter and spring, now would be the time that their protection is waning."

Once people do receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, it's not clear when they might need another vaccine dose -- if ever.

"That certainly is the million-dollar question. We know that the boosters boost people's immunity back up to that 90% to 95% range in the short term. We don't know how long that will last," Drees said.

"In some ways, we're forging a new path -- and a lot of it is driven by can we get enough immunity in the population so that we can really shut down further transmission," Drees said. "We know that boosters are not going to end the pandemic. They will help and prevent people from getting sick, but we really still need to push on getting first and second doses into people as well."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1758146

Reported Deaths: 28623
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook66117811409
DuPage1141541400
Will962551152
Lake841371105
Kane71425896
Winnebago44895579
Madison41649612
St. Clair37551616
McHenry37328339
Champaign28669203
Peoria27981383
Sangamon26695293
McLean24359227
Tazewell21442347
Rock Island20110372
Kankakee18887264
Kendall17193118
Macon16078255
LaSalle15668291
Vermilion15513208
Adams13920158
DeKalb12922137
Williamson12422182
Whiteside8753188
Boone835884
Coles8350132
Jackson828595
Ogle816894
Grundy784390
Knox7758175
Franklin7536118
Macoupin7405113
Clinton7328105
Marion7324149
Henry701482
Effingham6970104
Jefferson6842147
Stephenson6609101
Livingston6152100
Woodford610992
Randolph5663103
Christian561583
Fulton548585
Monroe5451105
Morgan5237102
Montgomery520383
Logan511876
Lee500265
Bureau472896
Fayette452568
Perry447477
Saline446771
Iroquois446181
McDonough391766
Shelby373751
Jersey356354
Crawford346931
Douglas343538
Lawrence343335
Union320648
Wayne317865
Richland299659
Hancock294135
Clark286742
White285833
Pike278158
Edgar277850
Clay273554
Cass272931
Bond268128
Ford259659
Warren256368
Moultrie253733
Carroll252241
Jo Daviess244329
Johnson240532
De Witt227630
Massac227254
Mercer222537
Mason222153
Wabash221819
Washington219430
Piatt214914
Greene212640
Cumberland199327
Menard185914
Jasper169221
Marshall147023
Hamilton139323
Schuyler115012
Edwards109519
Brown109212
Pulaski107912
Stark85529
Gallatin8099
Alexander79813
Henderson78714
Calhoun7462
Scott7227
Hardin64716
Putnam6044
Pope5726
Unassigned672433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1065717

Reported Deaths: 17220
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1408582200
Lake694891208
Allen62749853
Hamilton48698478
St. Joseph47218634
Elkhart38249529
Vanderburgh33471493
Tippecanoe29358271
Johnson26421458
Hendricks25033374
Porter24232374
Madison20016436
Clark19514271
Vigo18326308
LaPorte16313259
Monroe16016216
Delaware15941281
Howard15789306
Kosciusko13456156
Hancock12368183
Bartholomew12326186
Warrick11744189
Floyd11639225
Wayne11636260
Grant11159231
Morgan9935188
Boone9437120
Henry8744162
Noble8696118
Marshall8613145
Dearborn860898
Dubois8578135
Cass7810126
Shelby7787127
Lawrence7775181
Jackson728892
DeKalb7122105
Huntington7063103
Gibson6846116
Harrison673595
Knox6727112
Montgomery6693122
Miami6281104
Steuben622784
Putnam616382
Whitley615759
Clinton607075
Wabash5806107
Jasper580088
Jefferson5495102
Ripley531392
Adams519780
Daviess4893116
Scott467978
Wells452594
White451366
Greene451197
Clay444660
Decatur4395108
Jennings423166
Fayette422292
LaGrange401889
Posey392444
Washington374154
Randolph3709106
Fountain357062
Spencer349546
Fulton343970
Sullivan340054
Starke338072
Owen336075
Orange313769
Jay310348
Rush285232
Carroll282437
Franklin278644
Perry275652
Vermillion273856
Parke242030
Tipton240164
Pike238144
Blackford208544
Pulaski198958
Newton172152
Brown166149
Crawford165429
Benton157917
Martin147719
Switzerland141412
Warren129216
Union112016
Ohio89113
Unassigned0573