Clear

I thought I wasn't going to make it': Brothers file suit after Astroworld

Two brothers, Jonathan and Bryan Espinoza, are joined by their attorney Rick Ramos discuss surviving the deadly crowd surge at Astroworld in Houston. The men tell CNN's John Berman they hold Travis Scott responsible for the tragedy they experienced forcing them to fight for their lives and are planning to file a lawsuit.

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 9:08 AM
Posted By: CNN

The funeral for one of the youngest victims of last week's Astroworld Festival was held Saturday morning in Houston, as families and friends remember loved ones who died a week ago at the high-energy music event that turned into a nightmare.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, was one of the nine people who died as a result of a crowd crush at rapper Travis Scott's music festival in Houston on November 5.

Concertgoers were crushed and trampled and struggled to breathe as the packed crowd surged toward an outdoor stage when Scott started performing, and injuries continued as the performance went on for more than an hour, witnesses and authorities said.

The ages of those who died ranged from 14 to 27.

At a Houston funeral home Saturday, Rodriguez, a junior at Heights High School in Houston, was remembered by relatives and friends in part as someone who had a passion and talent for dancing, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said.

"We don't know what her career, her future, would have been, but her dancing just got everyone's attention," Jackson Lee, who attended the service, told reporters outside afterward. "It was natural, of course, but also you were touched by this warm and loving family."

"You can see the genuine affection and the genuine leadership that Brianna gave," Jackson Lee, whose district includes much of central Houston, said.

Concertgoers have described the crowd crush to be as terrifying as a "death trap," many thinking they would not make it out alive. The attendees began to push toward the stage as Scott came on, they said.

"This was not a concert; this was a fight for survival," attendee Jeffrey Schmidt told CNN.

Authorities have not released the causes of death for the victims and said that could take weeks. In the meantime, the investigation into how the deadly crush unfolded remains underway.

With about 50,000 people attending, the event's safety measures have come under scrutiny. A slew of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, the festival organizer and others involved by the families of the victims and the survivors.

On Friday, attorney Ben Crump, along with a coalition of Houston lawyers, announced they represent more than 200 victims who attended the festival and have filed more than 90 lawsuits in Harris County Civil Court against promoter Live Nation and others involved in the fatal event.

"Some of these victims have been catastrophically injured," said Crump, asking for continued prayers for his 9-year-old client, who remains in a coma.

Live Nation said November 6 it was "heartbroken" over Astroworld and is cooperating with authorities as they investigate why the event turned deadly. On Monday, the company said it was "working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff" by providing mental health counseling and will help with hospital costs.

Houston officials have pointed to the artist and others involved in the event as responsible for the chaos that unfolded that night.

Scott has said he was not aware of what was happening in the crowd during his set -- disputing city officials' account of his responsibility in the tragic events.

New details emerge

Although multiple accounts say the worst of the crowd surge occurred around 9 p.m. CT November 5, red flags were seen much earlier in the day.

Shortly after the 9 a.m. start of the festival, spectators had already breached the main gate, according to the handwritten logs obtained by CNN on Friday.

At least eight more breaches would be reported throughout the day, with 3,000 to 5,000 concertgoers that were "not scanned" entering the venue by 5:05 p.m., the logs show.

The logs demonstrate that multiple attendees were injured and brought to the hospital in the morning and afternoon. And shortly before 5 p.m., the Houston Police Department reported "dangerous crowd conditions" at one stage.

Eight minutes before Scott took the stage at 9 p.m., more than 260 people had already been treated, according to the logs, which did not specify the type of treatment. And a 9:18 p.m. entry noted a "crush injury."

Less than half an hour into Scott's performance, the log states: "This is when it all got real."

"Multiple people trampled, passed out at front of stage" at 9:33 p.m, police reported. Shortly after, a police operator reported five 911 calls about "unconscious persons in crowd. Report of possible CPR."

A mass casualty incident was reported at 9:52 p.m., the logs show. From 10 p.m. to about 11:40 p.m., 17 people had been sent to hospitals, including at least six people in cardiac arrest.

Lawyer says Scott did not know of mass casualty declaration

It is unclear what Scott saw from the stage and whether he was aware of the crowd conditions, but he continued to perform until about 10:10 p.m.

Scott did not know of the mass casualty declaration, or the full scope of what had occurred, until the following morning, his lawyer said Friday.

"That (mass casualty declaration) never got to Travis, that never got to Travis's crew," attorney Ed McPherson told ABC's "Good Morning America."

"He's up there trying to perform. He does not have any ability to know what's going on down below."

Scott was "on a riser at one point and he sees one boy down... stops the show, [and] he asked security to get to that person," McPherson told ABC.

"Understand that when he's up on the stage, and he has flash pots going off around him and he has an ear monitor that has music blasting through it and his own voice -- he can't hear anything, he can't see anything," McPherson added.

Funeral services planned for the victims

Scott has said he was devastated by the tragedy, adding that he will cover all funeral costs for the victims as well as help fund mental health support for those affected.

At least two funerals were held before Saturday, and more are scheduled over the next week, according to family members and notices posted by various funeral homes.

The funeral for Danish Baig, 27, who died trying to save his fiancée, was held November 7 in Colleyville, Texas, his brother, Basil Baig, told CNN.

Another brother, Mirza Ammar Baig, said that Danish had planned to buy a house for their parents by the end of the month.

"It's unbearable. It's unspeakable," he said of his brother's death. "I'm the older brother, but he was the older brother to me. He led this family in a direction that I couldn't have done in any other way. ... To wake up and not be able to hear his voice, to touch him, to kiss him, to tell him how much we love him, it's not going to happen anymore. And the way he left this world, it's not just."

On Friday, the funeral for Rodolfo Peña, a 23-year-old who studying at Laredo College, was held Friday in Laredo, according to the funeral home.

"Although Rudy had many positive attributes, the one attribute that stands out above all the rest was his contagious, warming, sincere smile," his obituary reads.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Morning rain, then windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Morning rain/snow, then cloudy and windy. High: 43°

Image

Pomeroy Volleyball are National Champions

Image

Southern Illinois Spoils Senior Day for Indiana State

Image

Rose Claims Their First HCAC Championship Since 2016

Image

Lady Falcons Win a Thriller Over the Wildcats

Image

Lady Wolves Claim the Banks of the Wabash Championship

Image

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low: 33°

Image

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 40°

Image

Loogootee Ready to Make a Splash This Season

Image

Barr-Reeve Boys Basketball Ready to Defend Their State Title

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1735586

Reported Deaths: 28510
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook65419711368
DuPage1125861395
Will947651149
Lake831501101
Kane70510896
Winnebago43743573
Madison41248608
St. Clair37130610
McHenry36548338
Champaign28184201
Peoria27677380
Sangamon26430292
McLean23917227
Tazewell21187344
Rock Island19749370
Kankakee18582262
Kendall16910118
Macon15855254
LaSalle15488291
Vermilion15212207
Adams13727157
DeKalb12712135
Williamson12328181
Whiteside8602188
Coles8254131
Boone822384
Jackson821195
Ogle798394
Grundy771590
Knox7679174
Franklin7457117
Macoupin7323111
Clinton7278104
Marion7192148
Henry689881
Effingham6885102
Jefferson6763147
Stephenson6392100
Livingston610699
Woodford601292
Randolph5630103
Christian556983
Fulton542084
Monroe5400105
Morgan5213102
Montgomery512583
Logan506176
Lee495364
Bureau466395
Fayette446567
Saline443771
Perry442776
Iroquois439781
McDonough386766
Shelby367451
Jersey350753
Crawford343331
Lawrence341635
Douglas339238
Union316448
Wayne314265
Richland293258
Hancock289135
White284733
Clark282242
Edgar273050
Pike272458
Cass271731
Clay269354
Bond264528
Ford256359
Warren254068
Moultrie250333
Carroll247639
Johnson238532
Jo Daviess235729
Massac224654
De Witt221630
Wabash220419
Mason220353
Mercer217637
Washington217129
Piatt210614
Greene209340
Cumberland196227
Menard181414
Jasper166721
Marshall145223
Hamilton138422
Schuyler113912
Brown108811
Pulaski107312
Edwards106119
Stark84629
Gallatin8049
Alexander78813
Henderson77714
Calhoun7222
Scott7217
Hardin63516
Putnam5884
Pope5706
Unassigned822433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1049575

Reported Deaths: 17088
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1393732191
Lake686431201
Allen61217841
Hamilton47963476
St. Joseph46410630
Elkhart37582526
Vanderburgh33173493
Tippecanoe28955270
Johnson26000456
Hendricks24716369
Porter23858373
Madison19647430
Clark19289269
Vigo18178307
LaPorte16005256
Monroe15809209
Delaware15651276
Howard15529304
Kosciusko13152154
Hancock12184180
Bartholomew12148185
Warrick11593189
Floyd11497224
Wayne11471259
Grant10878229
Morgan9805186
Boone9298119
Henry8607161
Dubois8517135
Noble8516114
Dearborn849998
Marshall8465144
Cass7735125
Lawrence7705180
Shelby7630124
Jackson723792
DeKalb6865102
Huntington6841102
Gibson6794116
Harrison669195
Knox6638111
Montgomery6588117
Miami6179102
Putnam608882
Steuben604181
Clinton599575
Whitley598859
Jasper569287
Wabash5664107
Jefferson5349102
Ripley523192
Adams511779
Daviess4826116
Scott459677
Wells444492
Greene443697
White443566
Clay440960
Decatur4320107
Fayette418291
Jennings413565
LaGrange389488
Posey387844
Washington369354
Randolph3641105
Fountain350661
Spencer347546
Fulton338669
Sullivan338153
Starke333372
Owen331275
Orange309068
Jay303747
Rush280732
Carroll276236
Franklin274544
Perry272252
Vermillion271756
Parke239330
Tipton236764
Pike235044
Blackford205443
Pulaski195257
Newton169652
Crawford164529
Brown160749
Benton155817
Martin146719
Switzerland138912
Warren126016
Union110316
Ohio87613
Unassigned0570