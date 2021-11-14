Will Pence run against Trump? Hear what ex-adviser thinks

A former White House official says the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is mounting "a very comprehensive and deliberative process," following her own testimony to Republicans on the committee earlier this year.

Alyssa Farah told CNN's Pamela Brown Saturday she got the sense, based on the questioning she received, the committee is focused on two main things: determining whether there was illegal activity associated with attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, and building a narrative around how the lie of the election being stolen from Trump was propagated.

"They want to put together the definitive narrative on the 'Big Lie.' How people contributed to it, how people perpetuated it, who, by the way, knew it wasn't true. So that's why these witness testimonies under oath are going to be so important," Farah said. "So, putting that together and then there's going to be the criminal justice side of things. Was there wrongdoing? Was there tampering within the Department of Justice or with state governments to overturn or push to overturn results? That's something they're all looking into."

CNN has previously reported Farah, the former director of strategic communications in the Trump White House, voluntarily met with Republicans on the committee and provided information in several meetings. There are two Republicans on the committee: Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican.

Farah told CNN, "I trust the work that ranking member Liz Cheney is doing, and I think it's going to be extremely important going into the next election cycle."

Farah resigned from her role as White House communications director in December 2020, one month after the election. At the time, she said it was "the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump administration."

But after the insurrection, Farah told CNN Trump lied to the American people about the 2020 presidential election results and said he should "seriously consider" resigning from office.

As of November, the House panel has issued some 35 subpoenas, including ones to other former White House officials, with a grand jury indicting former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress Friday after he snubbed the committee's subpoena for testimony and documents. The committee has signaled it will consider pursuing contempt or other proceedings to enforce subpoenas for those who don't comply. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, for example, has thus far refused to appear before the committee.

