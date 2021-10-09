Clear

New report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN's Brian Todd has more.

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: CNN

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee.

The documents also show the hotel received millions from foreign governments in payments and loan deferral, which Trump did not disclose, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest during his presidency.

It's the first time that congressional investigators have reviewed and released details of the former president's financial information, though the Trump Organization on Friday challenged the committee's understanding of accounting and denied any wrongdoing. The Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general investigators have reviewed Trump's financials, but none of that has been made public.

Trump's income from the Trump International Hotel reported in public financial disclosures dating from 2016 to 2020 totaled more than $156 million, the committee said Friday.

But in that four-year period, Trump's DC hotel actually suffered a net loss of more than $70 million while he was president and had to be loaned more than $27 million from one of Trump's holding companies, DJT Holdings LLC, from 2017 to 2020, according to hotel financial statements the committee obtained.

More than $24 million was not repaid and was instead converted to capital contributions, the committee said.

According to the committee, their analysis of the documents show that the Trump hotel received an estimated $3.7 million from foreign governments, which they say raises "concerns about possible violations of the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause."

The documents include details that Congress chased for years during Trump's presidency, specifically information about foreign payments to Trump businesses, over which House Democrats unsuccessfully sued for under the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The emoluments clause, an anti-corruption provision written by the nation's founders, said Congress should be able to approve any gifts to officeholders from foreign governments. But despite the House's years-long interest in an autopsy of Trump's finances, congressional approval of foreign payments the Trump Organization took in never happened.

The committee also claimed that General Services Administration documents showed that Trump received "undisclosed preferential treatment" from Deutsche Bank on a $170 million construction loan.

The terms of the loan required the Trump Hotel to start repayments on the principal in 2018, but the terms were revised that year to allow the Trump Hotel to defer those payments by six years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization called the findings by the committee "intentionally misleading, irresponsible and unequivocally false," arguing that the committee "has a fundamental misunderstanding of basic accounting principles -- including the difference between gross revenue and net profit," and said profits were donated back to the US Treasury. The spokesperson also said the company "invested a significant amount of time and money to save this crumbling asset which was costing American taxpayers millions of dollars each year."

"Simply stated, this report is nothing more than continued political harassment in a desperate attempt to mislead the American public and defame Trump in pursuit of their own agenda," the spokesperson said.

Deutsche Bank also accused the committee of making "several inaccurate statements regarding Deutsche Bank and its loan agreement." The loan terms did not change and there was no deferral of payment, a person familiar with the matter said.

CNN has reached out to the GSA and the House Oversight Committee for comment.

In July, the GSA turned over documents that included Trump Hotel's audited financial statements from 2014 through 2020 prepared by WeiserMazars LLC, Trump's accounting firm and three years' worth of Trump's statements of financial condition compiled by Mazars.

Various House committees have also been pursuing Trump's tax returns and other financial documents from Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank for years, unsuccessfully.

The documents released Friday raise "troubling questions" about the lease with the General Services Administration and the "agency's ability to manage the former President's conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant," the Oversight Committee's Democratic chair Carolyn Maloney wrote in a letter Friday to the GSA.

The committee is also requesting that the GSA produce more documents by the end of two weeks.

The GSA, which manages federal buildings and land, awarded the lease for the Old Post Office building in 2012. Trump opened the hotel in 2016, when he was the Republican nominee for President.

Since then, the Oversight Committee has been investigating conflicts of interest regarding GSA's management of the Trump hotel lease.

When he took office, Trump resigned from his companies but transferred his assets to a trust run by his sons, allowing him to still benefit financially from the DC hotel and his other businesses.

In 2019, the inspector general of the GSA said the agency "ignored the Constitution" when deciding to maintain the lease of the building to the hotel after Trump was elected to the White House.

This story has been updated to include additional reporting and reaction.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
A Summer-Like Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 85°

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Vin Lincoln

Image

Linton Manhandles Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Comes Up Short at Home

Image

North Central

Image

West Vigo Stomps Cloverdale

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Sullivan Indian Creek

Image

TH South Beats Southport

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1650108

Reported Deaths: 27657
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62647511109
DuPage1064011372
Will897201112
Lake788861072
Kane67368865
Winnebago40272553
Madison39499585
St. Clair35911590
McHenry34060320
Champaign26580192
Peoria26532365
Sangamon25381283
McLean22616215
Tazewell20341326
Rock Island18434354
Kankakee17567241
Kendall15948110
Macon15041249
LaSalle14836282
Vermilion13930195
Adams12983151
DeKalb11955133
Williamson11908170
Whiteside8168178
Jackson798493
Boone778483
Coles7735119
Ogle742987
Grundy723984
Franklin7200108
Knox7057169
Clinton7017101
Macoupin6820104
Marion6800141
Henry649676
Effingham648297
Jefferson6373139
Livingston587697
Stephenson569791
Woodford568292
Randolph547098
Monroe5197100
Christian515082
Fulton510772
Morgan498698
Logan488974
Montgomery481378
Lee471360
Bureau436189
Saline428869
Perry426074
Fayette423761
Iroquois412876
McDonough367458
Shelby334145
Jersey332253
Crawford325230
Lawrence321132
Douglas318637
Union302047
Wayne292360
Richland276257
White274733
Hancock269535
Clark262639
Cass262329
Pike260756
Clay253751
Bond251324
Edgar249148
Ford240258
Warren239565
Carroll233238
Johnson222631
Moultrie222633
Wabash214318
Jo Daviess212828
Massac211346
Washington210628
Mason208951
Greene203340
De Witt202930
Mercer199734
Piatt198414
Cumberland186626
Menard169513
Jasper158921
Marshall139721
Hamilton132222
Brown10569
Schuyler103010
Pulaski102811
Edwards101317
Stark79927
Gallatin7837
Scott7066
Alexander69911
Henderson69014
Calhoun6762
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5355
Unassigned2672433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 982444

Reported Deaths: 15982
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1328972060
Lake651451137
Allen56126787
Hamilton45412453
St. Joseph43434599
Elkhart35076499
Vanderburgh31535467
Tippecanoe27413254
Johnson24530432
Hendricks23318351
Porter22448356
Madison18206399
Clark18147244
Vigo17022295
Monroe14955196
LaPorte14807246
Delaware14762248
Howard14398282
Kosciusko11947146
Hancock11440175
Bartholomew11235177
Warrick11062184
Floyd10864214
Wayne10639240
Grant9674214
Morgan9242172
Boone8712115
Dubois8098127
Dearborn804392
Henry8003147
Noble7753104
Marshall7661131
Cass7374119
Lawrence7293166
Shelby6982113
Jackson683287
Gibson6405110
Harrison631290
Huntington622397
DeKalb611995
Montgomery6092108
Knox6075105
Miami577591
Putnam566175
Clinton555869
Whitley550854
Steuben534170
Wabash5138100
Jasper509169
Jefferson497795
Ripley483882
Adams463571
Daviess4493111
Scott428568
Greene413795
Clay412560
Wells409086
White407959
Decatur4046100
Fayette397286
Jennings377358
Posey370742
Washington346647
LaGrange342977
Spencer333741
Randolph332995
Fountain327558
Sullivan322451
Starke305167
Owen304067
Fulton297262
Orange285361
Jay272942
Perry262252
Franklin257341
Carroll253932
Rush252532
Vermillion250652
Parke228225
Pike224242
Tipton222157
Blackford181438
Pulaski176552
Crawford155121
Newton152848
Benton148716
Brown140647
Martin136218
Switzerland131811
Warren118116
Union104415
Ohio83312
Unassigned0513