Use caution when burning outdoors, even after recent rain

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Rain showers have improved abnormally dry conditions over the past week, but there are still some risks when burning outdoors.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a weekly report released every Thursday.

There are five categories ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.

This week, the report shows good news for the Wabash Valley.

None of the five categories are showing up on the Drought Monitor locally this week.

Recent rains have cut back or even eliminated rainfall deficits in the News 10 viewing area.

The Terre Haute Airport was running a little more than a tenth of an inch ahead for the month as of October 7, and there’s more than an inch and a half surplus for the year as of October 7.

That’s after a very dry August, and average precipitation for September.

While there's good news on the drought front, that doesn’t mean fire dangers are completely eliminated.

Brush fires and even campfires or bonfires can still get out of control without proper precautions.

That’s because October can feature a combination of weather conditions perfect for quickly spreading fires.

Those include low humidity, warm temperatures, drying vegetation and strong wind gusts.

When planning to burn, the National Fire Protection Association offers these tips to prevent mishaps and injuries.

One, make sure fires are permitted in your town or community.

Ensure your fire is in an open area away from structures and clear away leaves, sticks, and any overhanging debris that might catch fire.

The association also recommends keeping a bucket of water and a shovel nearby so you can put out a fire that starts to wander.

Lastly, never leave a fire unattended and make sure to extinguish it and the embers when you are finished.

It doesn’t take long for small fire spread out of control, especially on a windy day.