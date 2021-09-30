ISU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're 15-days into Hispanic Heritage Month. A celebration is held each year between September and October. During this time period, Hispanic contributions in history and culture are being recognized.

One event Thursday will focus on the sights and sounds of Cuba.

Indiana State's wind orchestra is preparing for its show The Cuban Experience. It's part of ISU's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Hispanic student Damaris Bravo grew up in Tuscon, Arizona about an hour or so away from the Mexico border. Bravo says she's happy the university is celebrating her culture.

"It's really cool because living here you just don't get that culture so when it comes to life this month and being able to play this music it gets me back in touch with my cultural areas."

Dr. Roby George the Director of Bands at ISU says dozens of Cuban students came to ISU in the early 1960s.

"ISU wanted to have people come here with Hispanic backgrounds and Hispanic tradition to teach and prepare teachers to go out and teach Spanish in the communities."

Bravo says this month represents family to her.

"A lot of time spent with family doing days where we all get together and do things that go along with that culture tamale-making day all that kind of stuff and listening to that kind of music all the time."

The orchestra is performing their "Cuban Experience" show tonight. It starts at 7:30 pm and it's at the Tilson auditorium on ISU's campus. You can learn more about the first Cubans who came to ISU here. The research is done by local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds.