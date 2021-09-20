Indiana Sheriff Deputy critically injured after a gunshot wound to the head

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are currently investigating the shooting of an Indiana Sheriff Deputy.

Indiana State Police say a Posey County Sheriff Deputy was shot just before 7 PM on Saturday evening.

Posey County 911 dispatch received a call reference to a welfare check at 612 short street in New Harmony, Indiana.

Police say, upon arrival, the male homeowner started firing a weapon toward the officers. Officers returned gunfire. They say During the exchange of gunfire, 41-year-old deputy Bryan Hicks was shot and critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hicks is currently being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

This is still an ongoing investigation. We will continue to bring you new information as it becomes available.