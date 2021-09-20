Two people are dead after a fatal car crash over the weekend

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - A Saturday night car accident kills two Illinois residents.

Illinois State Police say this happened just after 8 PM on Saturday evening.

This was on US Route 50 at 1900 east in Richland County.

One of the drivers was a 60-year-old female out of Lawrenceville, Illinois. The other driver was a 32-year-old male from Noble, Illinois.

Police say the female driver was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, she crossed the center line. The car proceeded to hit a second car head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

No names are released at this time. We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.