Local toddler who passed away with Down Syndrome featured in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WTHI) - A local toddler who passed away with Down Syndrome in 2017 made a special appearance in Times Square on Saturday.

Colton Murray lived with Down Syndrome, Hirschsprung's Disease, half a heart, and several other medical complications. He passed away at 2-years-old in December 2017.

But on Saturday, he is being remembered and honored in New York City! One of his photos made a special appearance in Times Square for everyone to see.

This is all part of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual Times Square Video Presentation. It is a unique way to bring awareness to the thousands of people living with Down Syndrome across the nation.

