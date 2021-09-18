Clear

Police say they don't know where missing woman's fiancé is

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that Brian Laundrie's family told North Port Police that they have not seen their son since Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 2:06 PM
Posted By: CNN

Local and federal authorities in Florida are now looking for the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito after his family told police they haven't seen him since Tuesday.

The FBI is involved in the search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, police in North Port said in a statement late Friday, expressing frustration that Laundrie's family did not speak with investigators for nearly a week about Petito's disappearance.

"We understand the community's frustration, we are frustrated too," the statement said. "For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian's fiancée Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail."

Brian Laundrie is not wanted for a crime, Friday's statement said, adding that law enforcement are now working "multiple missing person investigations."

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said Friday that Laundrie's whereabouts "are currently unknown."

Richard Stafford, the attorney for the Petito family, said in a brief statement sent to CNN, "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

Search for Laundrie focuses on nature reserve

On Saturday morning, investigators were searching for Laundrie at a nature reserve in Venice, Florida, according to a tweet by North Port police, which said Laundrie's family believed he was in the area earlier this week.

Law enforcement began investigating Petito's disappearance on September 11, when Petito's family reported her missing after they were unable to contact her for several days. Prior to her disappearance, Petito had been traveling with Laundrie on a road trip through several western states.

Laundrie returned to North Port without Petito September 1, according to police. Officials later found the van the couple had been traveling in at the home Petito shared with Laundrie and his parents in North Port.

Before it was reported that Laundrie's whereabouts were unknown, family attorney Bertolino confirmed to CNN a statement he provided earlier Friday to NBC still stands. The statement says Laundrie will not speak on the matter because "intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that 'any statement made will be used against you' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito's disappearance."

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told CNN's Don Lemon earlier in the week that Laundrie had invoked his Fifth Amendment right, which generally means a person cannot be forced to make statements they feel might be negative or used against them.

North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday night that Laundrie's disappearance is "another twist in this story."

"We've been trying all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian," Taylor said. "And now they've called us here on Friday, we've gone to the home, and they're saying now they have not seen their son. So we are working through those details as we speak."

Police previously visited the home but the family refused to talk and instead gave authorities the information for their attorney, Taylor said this week.

Petito stepfather: 'I don't know what to believe'

Petito's stepfather said Friday he's happy Laundrie's parents called police, but said, "I don't know what to believe."

Jim Schmidt told CNN's Cuomo he was "caught off guard" by the news shared moments earlier that Laundrie's family spoke with authorities, saying he hadn't even had a moment to digest it.

"All that matters is finding her and bringing her home," Schmidt said.

"We're still trying to get the word out there and try to find that one person that might have some details that we need," Schmidt said. "Just trying to get out there and find that person and hopefully they can help us with anything that will bring her home."

When asked if there was anything from the last few times he contacted Gabby that would be helpful now, Schmidt said, "I'm not sure. We've been analyzing everything as much as we can, and your mind races in a million different directions when you're trying to put something like this together and it's -- we're still trying to get a full grasp on the entire situation."

Schmidt asked for the media to "just keep getting the word out," adding, "Some different photos, not just the ones that have been out there, maybe that sparks something in the public that somebody didn't recognize before and just keep getting that word out there and keep this fresh in the media so it keeps going until we find her."

The FBI has released a new Missing Person poster, asking for help in the search for Petito.

Campsite reviews appear to show the couple this summer

Before their disappearance, Petito and Laundrie appeared to have left reviews on an online camp community app called The Dyrt.

An account linked to the couple lists campgrounds in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and Utah, as well as left reviews of campsites where Petito was last seen.

Camping spots to the Grand Teton National Park were saved on the profile.

According to a timeline of events provided Friday by Petito family attorney Stafford, Gabby FaceTimed with her mother on August 24, saying she was leaving Utah and headed to the Tetons.

A photo of the couple was posted on The Dyrt two months ago and tags their social media accounts.

Their most recent review is about Arches National Park in Utah in July, in the same county where Moab police had an interaction with Petito and Laundrie two weeks later.

At the time, officers with the Moab City Police Department responded to reports of disorderly conduct involving Petito and Laundrie, which ended with a report describing them as having "engaged in some sort of altercation."

The officers who responded to the incident suggested that Laundrie and Petito should separate for the night, according to the report, and no charges were filed.

One of the officers who responded to the scene wrote in the police report that Laundrie said the pair had been traveling together for "the last four or five months."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Staying Sunny & Unseasonably Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. High: 89°

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Parke Heritage football

Image

Sullivan football

Image

Robinson football

Image

VL Football

Image

North Knox football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

Image

Linton football

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1590342

Reported Deaths: 26979
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook60937610925
DuPage1031521352
Will865801083
Lake764741056
Kane65399842
Winnebago38682543
Madison37731569
St. Clair34758561
McHenry32773313
Peoria25738361
Champaign25601182
Sangamon24263266
McLean21611205
Tazewell19559326
Rock Island17631342
Kankakee16523233
Kendall15274105
LaSalle14349275
Macon14248233
Vermilion12908182
Adams12589147
DeKalb11542127
Williamson11206156
Whiteside7813176
Boone756681
Jackson756683
Coles7175112
Ogle705385
Grundy693181
Clinton676498
Franklin669694
Knox6528163
Marion6454135
Macoupin636597
Henry610272
Jefferson5981131
Effingham588980
Livingston564394
Woodford549791
Stephenson540089
Randolph522996
Monroe503299
Christian481980
Morgan479995
Fulton479069
Logan473573
Montgomery462876
Lee454956
Bureau423087
Perry411171
Saline399263
Iroquois391171
Fayette387756
McDonough352155
Jersey319753
Douglas303336
Shelby300343
Crawford298930
Lawrence294631
Union293846
Wayne267957
White261530
Richland256852
Hancock253434
Pike252256
Cass247728
Clark244138
Bond242224
Clay233347
Ford233056
Edgar229844
Carroll223937
Warren220456
Moultrie209331
Johnson208922
Washington204927
Jo Daviess203525
Greene199339
Mason196251
Wabash196115
Massac195144
De Witt192730
Piatt188814
Mercer187035
Cumberland174123
Menard155812
Jasper149518
Marshall133721
Hamilton127221
Brown10138
Pulaski97311
Schuyler9608
Edwards94815
Stark76027
Gallatin7285
Scott6895
Alexander66411
Calhoun6382
Henderson63114
Hardin55713
Putnam5414
Pope4725
Unassigned1582432
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 926604

Reported Deaths: 15083
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1262201958
Lake626901087
Allen52772747
Hamilton43283445
St. Joseph41475584
Elkhart33129488
Vanderburgh29927439
Tippecanoe26589247
Johnson23267415
Hendricks21902340
Porter21473341
Clark17150224
Madison17065379
Vigo15815273
Monroe14298190
LaPorte14108237
Delaware13771219
Howard13635262
Kosciusko11232134
Hancock10637160
Warrick10523176
Bartholomew10341167
Floyd10200202
Wayne9690218
Grant8939196
Morgan8734158
Boone8299109
Dubois7596123
Henry7469128
Dearborn745187
Noble7294101
Marshall7237128
Cass7097117
Lawrence6862150
Shelby6457107
Jackson643981
Gibson6036106
Harrison595585
Huntington591891
Montgomery5706102
DeKalb563591
Knox537599
Miami531983
Clinton527164
Putnam525367
Whitley516251
Steuben486367
Wabash477492
Jasper471961
Jefferson461991
Ripley444175
Adams439365
Daviess4064106
Scott394963
White386257
Clay382356
Greene380189
Wells379683
Decatur379595
Fayette367176
Posey354941
Jennings346356
Washington325847
LaGrange315774
Spencer313034
Fountain309753
Randolph305487
Sullivan299447
Owen279161
Starke272761
Orange272659
Fulton268851
Jay250634
Perry247451
Carroll241127
Franklin233637
Vermillion229750
Rush228930
Parke215220
Tipton206754
Pike202538
Blackford165634
Pulaski158751
Crawford142818
Newton140742
Benton139816
Brown132646
Martin126916
Switzerland123510
Warren113416
Union93511
Ohio77211
Unassigned0468