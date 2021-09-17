"I wouldn't trade this one for anything, anywhere else." Indiana State enrollment numbers down 12.6%

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As soon as students take off their cap and gown at high school graduation, many are looking to go to college.

Almost 13% fewer are deciding to walk through the gates of Indiana State.

Even though the numbers are down, one ISU senior tells me, he still feels very much at home.

Part of the home-like feeling may be because Robert Meadows is from Terre Haute.

He says he did not have to go too far, to find the right school for him.

"I'll look around me and I see like, successful people everywhere. Everybody keeps pushing themselves every day. This environment's just very, like, cultivating," said Meadows.

Despite a 12.6% drop in student enrollment since the fall 2021 semester, Meadows says he has not noticed it around campus too much.

"It doesn't seem like the environment has changed much. It doesn't seem like that lack of population if you will," said Meadows.

It may not seem like much to students, but university officials say they would like to see things turn around.

Rose Hulman and Saint Mary of the Woods College both saw increases in enrollment, even record-breaking numbers at Saint Mary of the Woods.

Jason Trainer is the vice provost for enrollment management at ISU.

He says there are not many students that apply at multiple local schools, and that the solution to fix enrollment numbers is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

"We don't see a lot of cross-applicant pools with a lot of our local private schools. And certainly, they've had success with opportunities that wouldn't work at an institution the size of Indiana State," said Trainer.

At the end of the day, Meadows says the last three and a half years have prepared him just as well as anywhere could, both in school and life.

"I don't have any other college experience, but I wouldn't trade this one for anything, anywhere else. I feel as an under...Close to be graduating that as an undergraduate I've definitely got that college experience both in knowledge and in social aspects," said Meadows.

One program ISU is launching to help bring back these numbers is the Indiana State advantage.

If you or someone you know is interested, you can find more information on the Indiana State Advantage plan and amissions here.