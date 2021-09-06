Clear

Fauci says Moderna booster might come later than Pfizer's

In an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, Dr. Anthony Fauci said booster doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine may be delayed from rolling out the week of September 20 as planned.

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's Labor Day! If you have the day off, you might be curious about what's open and what's closed. At the White House, there is no rest, as President Biden tackles multiple crises.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Some US hospitals are getting close to full capacity as Covid-19 continues to spread, and soon officials could be making choices about who gets an ICU bed, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN. "We are perilously close," the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." Masking is important, Fauci noted, but "vaccination is the No. 1" method of lowering hospitalizations. In the Southeast, Georgia is now seeing its highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, matching January peaks, according to federal data. Concerns about Covid-19 are putting more emphasis on booster shots, with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain committing to the science but not giving a specific date as to when they would be available to the public. Fauci, however, has confirmed that booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna might not come at the same time.

2. Afghanistan 

The Taliban have claimed victory in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, with a spokesman saying the region had been "completely conquered" after two weeks of fierce fighting with a resistance group. If the claim is true, it would mean the Taliban now control every Afghan province. However, the National Resistance Front in Afghanistan, an anti-Taliban group that has been battling the militants' offensive in the Panjshir Valley, denied the claim, with a spokesman telling CNN: "The resistance is still all over the valley." The claims follow a weekend of intense fighting in the Panjshir Valley, with heavy casualties reported. Meanwhile, Klain said the US will find ways to get any remaining Americans in Afghanistan out of the country if they want to leave, even after the US finished its military evacuation. But when it comes to fighting ISIS-K, with no US troops left on the ground, gathering intelligence will become infinitely more difficult, according to current and former officials.

3. Ida

From Louisiana to New York, communities across the eastern US are trying to piece lives back together more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast. In both parts of the US, roadways turned to rivers, lives were lost and structures were destroyed by strong winds and rising waters. Power restoration could take weeks more in some places, officials said, with more than 530,000 customers in Louisiana still in the dark. Climatologist Kim Cobb warned that New York, like many cities, was clearly not prepared to deal with climate-related and weather disasters such as Ida. The true extent of the storm's impact on human lives is still being realized. In one heartbreaking account, Chasity Fatherree recounts how her father became the first of dozens of confirmed casualties in the devastating storm system.

4. Gun violence

A former Marine outfitted in body armor fatally shot four people, including a baby, mother and grandmother, near Lakeland, Florida, early yesterday in what the sheriff there called an "active shooter rampage." The suspect then got into a firefight with officers before surrendering, but he later tried to take a gun from an officer at a hospital, the sheriff said. An 11-year-old girl who was shot is expected to recover. Meantime, at least 46 people, including eight children, have been shot in Chicago over the weekend, police said. A 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night inside a home, Chicago police said. Adding to the violence, three people, including a student, were shot on the campus of Towson University in Maryland early Saturday, according to Baltimore County Police. The injuries were not life threatening, the university said.

5. Ethiopia

Bodies floating downstream into Sudan reveal what appears to be a new phase of ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia, a CNN investigation found. Witnesses on the ground say the bodies tell a dark story of mass detentions and mass executions across the border in Humera, in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Humera is one of many towns involved in the conflict that has ravaged the African country since the Ethiopian government launched an offensive in the northern Tigray region in November. Despite Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's quick declaration of victory, the region is still wracked by fighting, and CNN hasâ€¯previously reportedâ€¯on many atrocitiesâ€¯including torture, extrajudicial killings and the use of rape as a weapon of war. CNN's investigations indicate that the ethnic profiling, detention and killing of Tigrayans bears the hallmarks of genocide as defined by international law. The Ethiopian government said it was investigating the allegations.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The German ambassador to China has died

Jan Hecker was just a few weeks into the posting. The circumstances around the diplomat's death have not been disclosed.

South Carolina man wins $200,000 lottery with numbers off a TV show

Watching TV paid off.

Prince Charles' closest aide steps down following scandal

Prince Charles' longest-serving aide has stepped down voluntarily as head of The Prince's Foundation amid claims of misconduct.

Whale, hello there!

Drone footage captured a curious southern right whale bumping into a paddle boarder off the coast of Argentina. (Enjoy!)

Joaquin Niemann records fastest ever Tour Championship round

A good run spoiled?

TODAY'S NUMBER

230

That's about how many medical journals clubbed together to warn that an increase of global average temperatures of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels risked "catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Men are threatened by women who are assertive in our country."

Hana Mohsin Khan, along with other feminist activists in India, say they are being targeted by men hiding behind handles on social media who are attempting to intimidate them into silence -- and authorities aren't doing enough to stop it.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

World's tallest elephant toothpaste volcano

Enjoy science, parties and big explosions? This might be up your street. Regardless, it's a federal holiday ... treat yourself. (Click here to view.)

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
A clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84.

Image

wthi--Sun_Sep_05_22_47 - selection

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday: Decreasing clouds, comfortable. High: 81°

Image

North Central vs. Peotone

Image

Peotone beats North Central

Image

XC Results

Image

Parke Heritage loses to Adams Central

Image

Rose Hulman vs. Wabash

Image

Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1538324

Reported Deaths: 26500
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook59586110796
DuPage1004361345
Will841291069
Lake743231043
Kane63850831
Winnebago37384535
Madison36330559
St. Clair33782549
McHenry31794305
Peoria25040355
Champaign24598174
Sangamon23063254
McLean20809200
Tazewell18999318
Rock Island16964335
Kankakee15835228
Kendall14699103
LaSalle13858267
Macon13256224
Vermilion12145165
Adams11914141
DeKalb11061124
Williamson10332142
Whiteside7586175
Boone733681
Jackson700574
Coles6756104
Ogle674784
Grundy666380
Clinton658094
Knox6213159
Franklin620286
Marion6031131
Macoupin589593
Henry574571
Jefferson5586128
Livingston535194
Effingham534778
Woodford534386
Stephenson518587
Randolph501492
Monroe490096
Morgan463895
Logan460568
Fulton455064
Christian449978
Lee442456
Montgomery435275
Bureau410886
Perry390569
Iroquois370269
Fayette360656
Saline352660
McDonough341153
Jersey309952
Douglas289636
Union283642
Crawford279328
Lawrence277229
Shelby272240
Wayne242054
Pike240955
Hancock234434
Bond234124
Cass233327
White232127
Richland229549
Clark223736
Ford222553
Carroll216637
Edgar209742
Clay208045
Warren205351
Johnson196520
Jo Daviess196024
Washington195626
Moultrie192129
Mason188949
Greene187636
Wabash183113
De Witt182630
Piatt181114
Massac178642
Mercer176734
Cumberland156421
Menard147412
Jasper137418
Marshall127119
Hamilton114018
Brown9937
Pulaski93611
Schuyler9177
Edwards86913
Stark73226
Scott6703
Gallatin6684
Alexander62211
Calhoun6082
Henderson59414
Hardin53012
Putnam5234
Pope4294
Unassigned1012432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 873480

Reported Deaths: 14570
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1193711892
Lake605421062
Allen49693726
Hamilton41321434
St. Joseph39885579
Elkhart31539479
Vanderburgh28028422
Tippecanoe25698237
Johnson22004406
Porter20729335
Hendricks20586332
Clark16169211
Madison15993364
Vigo14580266
Monroe13700187
LaPorte13466229
Delaware12750206
Howard12750251
Kosciusko10646130
Hancock10000154
Warrick9806167
Floyd9575193
Bartholomew9554161
Wayne8785205
Grant8334189
Morgan8124153
Boone7883108
Dubois7106120
Henry6952121
Dearborn690985
Marshall6902121
Noble685398
Cass6722117
Lawrence6386140
Jackson605579
Shelby5946100
Gibson5649102
Huntington559487
Harrison549780
Montgomery531796
DeKalb525789
Knox511396
Clinton506062
Miami487176
Putnam486266
Whitley486048
Steuben460464
Wabash444686
Jasper439460
Jefferson423490
Adams416563
Ripley407671
White369156
Daviess3681102
Scott361961
Wells354082
Decatur350894
Greene347986
Clay346851
Posey335538
Fayette334468
Jennings312252
Washington302643
Spencer293932
LaGrange293673
Fountain281152
Randolph280684
Sullivan273147
Owen261461
Orange257257
Starke255260
Fulton244448
Jay235833
Perry231144
Carroll228425
Vermillion211348
Franklin209235
Rush201027
Tipton197051
Parke196018
Pike180935
Blackford153934
Pulaski143850
Crawford131418
Benton131015
Newton130540
Brown124745
Martin113415
Switzerland11029
Warren104016
Union85810
Ohio70711
Unassigned0449