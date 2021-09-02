The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Rescuers evacuated people stranded in New York City's subway system after Hurricane Ida brought heavy rain and flash floods across the northeastern US.
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 9:42 AM
The-CNN-Wire
Related Content
- Floodwaters overwhelm NYC streets, subway after Ida
- NYC commuters returning to subway amid heightened security
- Experts say floodwaters are dangerous for pets
- Floodwaters hit peak in Paris, now threaten Normandy
- When will it end? Florence’s floodwaters rising in Carolinas
- Dorian’s floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
- Feds say 'overwhelmed' mailman stashed 17,000 pieces of mail
- Amid pandemic, 6-year-old gets 'overwhelming' birthday parade
- Indiana hospitals warn COVID-19 surge could overwhelm them
Scroll for more content...