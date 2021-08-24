Clear

'Stop it': FDA urges people to stop taking livestock drug to treat Covid-19

Public health officials are aggressively dispelling claims by right-wing media personalities who have been promoting an anti-parasitic drug used for livestock as a potential Covid-19 treatment.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, with seven gauges of investor sentiment, is showing signs of fear in the market. But one thing the business world isn't too worried about? The Delta variant causing a repeat of the 2020 shutdown.

1. Coronavirus

The FDA has granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for more vaccine mandates and hopefully encouraging more hesitant people to get the shot. New mandates are already rolling out for teachers in New York City and state employees in New Jersey. The US military also will now require all service members to be vaccinated. The daily pace of vaccinations in the US has been over 400,000 every day through August, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says if most eligible people get vaccinated, the US could have control of Covid-19 by this coming spring in 2022. But for now, case rates are still soaring, with about 147,000 new cases a day in the US. In Kentucky, the National Guard has been called in to help overwhelmed hospitals, much to the relief of desperate health care workers.

2. Afghanistan

G7 leaders meet today in an emergency summit to discuss the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. International leaders are likely to encourage President Joe Biden to extend the deadline to allow for more evacuations, but Biden hasn't agreed to a change yet. About 6,500 people are still waiting at the Kabul airport for evacuation flights. And countries are still in the process of figuring out how to accommodate this influx of Afghan refugees. Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky called the situation "one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time," and pledged free housing to 20,000 refugees. Another complication of the chaotic situation in Afghanistan: an intelligence vacuum. Intelligence agencies have had to move some resources out of Afghanistan, potentially leaving gaping security holes just as extremist groups and terrorist networks get a boost from Taliban victories.

3. Andrew Cuomo

Kathy Hochul was sworn in a few hours ago as New York's first female governor, replacing her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid multiple scandals. Hochul has promised to remake any toxic areas of the executive chamber she inherits, including ditching any aides found to be "doing anything unethical" by the recent state attorney general's report that found Cuomo had harassed 11 women. In his parting remarks as governor, Cuomo launched a series of attacks on his political rivals and questioned the motives of the state AG. And he's not out of the clear: The New York State Assembly forged ahead with an investigation into Cuomo's misdeeds despite his resignation; that report has not yet been released.

4. Voting rights

The final report detailing the findings of Arizona's sham "audit" of 2020 election ballots was supposed to be released yesterday but was delayed because three of the five members of the auditing team have tested positive for coronavirus. That includes the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, which was hired by the Republican-led Arizona Senate to audit the 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County in the presidential race. Some state leaders have warned the report from the audit, which is highly partisan, will contain "unreliable" conclusions. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, civil rights groups are cheering a preliminary ruling that could clear the way for some 56,000 state residents who have been convicted of felonies -- but who aren't currently serving prison time -- to register to vote. Advocates challenged a state law that denies felons the right to vote until they have completed all aspects of their sentence, including probation and parole.

5. Global shipping

The global shipping crisis, which has seen snarled supply chains and shutdowns in the pandemic, is only getting worse. The Delta variant is sparking more critical port closures, like the partial Covid-19-related shutdown of a facility in China that's the world's third-busiest container port. Complications like this create shipping backlogs, which have a ripple effect on jammed warehouses and stretched road and rail capacity. They also increase shipping prices. Some consumer goods producers are taking drastic steps to meet demand, such as changing where products are made and moving them by plane instead of boat. But ultimately, the situation will wear on consumers' wallets, and shoppers are going to face higher prices and possible shipping disruptions going into the holiday season.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1133281845
Lake588611044
Allen46834711
Hamilton39631431
St. Joseph38567570
Elkhart30645478
Vanderburgh26025412
Tippecanoe24809237
Johnson20550399
Porter20220330
Hendricks19479327
Clark15155206
Madison14860355
Vigo13745260
Monroe13225183
LaPorte13038227
Delaware11898200
Howard11755246
Kosciusko10184125
Hancock9465153
Warrick9099158
Bartholomew8946158
Floyd8929189
Grant7878183
Wayne7784204
Boone7620107
Morgan7548149
Dubois6680118
Marshall6647118
Henry6502115
Dearborn644978
Noble640593
Cass6385113
Lawrence5788133
Jackson561177
Shelby550098
Gibson5192100
Huntington512985
Harrison508678
Montgomery496994
DeKalb493988
Clinton489859
Knox466892
Miami455974
Whitley450846
Steuben439863
Putnam438263
Jasper419958
Wabash407484
Jefferson394590
Adams392259
Ripley378871
White353854
Daviess3374101
Wells328081
Scott323359
Greene323086
Decatur322793
Clay319050
Posey311737
Fayette304166
LaGrange286973
Washington279540
Jennings274752
Spencer268431
Randolph263284
Fountain258252
Owen244060
Sullivan243946
Starke242460
Orange229556
Fulton226848
Jay219432
Carroll218324
Perry215741
Vermillion199445
Rush190627
Franklin188135
Tipton186850
Parke176017
Pike157935
Blackford144533
Pulaski131850
Newton127240
Benton118115
Crawford115518
Brown115444
Martin102315
Warren96015
Switzerland9568
Union80510
Ohio65211
Unassigned0435