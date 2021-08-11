Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DISNEY WORLD DEBUTS BIDEN ANIMATRONIC

The animatronic of President Joe Biden debuted this week at Dieney's Magic Kingdome.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 11:16 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

If you're planning to travel to one of the Disney Parks & Resorts around the world, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

After being closed for over a year, Disneyland Resort in California reopened on April 30 with limited capacity at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park. The latter opened its brand new Avengers Campus, a new land based on the Marvel franchise, on June 4.

On June 15, Disneyland reopened to out-of-state visitors for the first time since March 2020, six weeks after the resort reopened to California residents.

Those wanting to visit need to purchase tickets in advance via a new reservation system.

All three of the California Disney resort's hotels are open.

In Florida, all of Disney World's parks are open with the exception of Typhoon Lagoon.

Disney World also requires visitors to make reservations in advance.

As for the Florida park's hotels, many have already reopened. Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is due to open on August 26.

Disney's All-Star Music Resort will open on September 16. The following month, Disney's Port Orleans Resort will open on October 14, followed by Disney's Port Orleans Resort -- French Quarter on October 28. Disney's All-Star Sports Resort is due to reopen on December 9.

Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland Park -- including all hotels -- are operating normally with enhanced health and safety measures in place. Guests need to reserve their tickets online before visiting.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are open, along with their hotels. A new addition, the Toy Story Hotel, is due to open in the coming months.

Disneyland Paris fully reopened on June 17, while its new Disney's Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel property opened on June 21. The Disneyland Hotel is currently closed for reservations.

What's on offer

The original and, some might say, best, theme parks, Disney's resorts remain a magical experience for all the family. From vertiginous rides to firework displays, and of course the chance to meet classic characters, a trip to a Disney Park makes memories that last a lifetime.

Who can go

Entry to each Disney Park is dependent on local travel restrictions.

The Paris location is subject to France's entry rules. The country reopened to all EU citizens and some low-risk countries on June 9.

Only locals and returning citizens can access the Tokyo and Hong Kong Disney parks, while the Shanghai resort can only be accessed by locals or those who meet China's strict entry requirements, including two negative test results taken within 48 hours of departures.

What are the restrictions?

Disney parks in the US revised their masking policies after the CDC updated its guidance. All guests ages 2 and up at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will be required to wear face coverings indoors, starting July 30, regardless of vaccination status. They are optional for outdoor common areas.

Disneyland has eliminated on-site temperature checks and is allowing guests to "self-determine" social distancing since California has removed distancing requirements.

Some parks have reduced capacity and require temperature checks on entry.

Guests of Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai parks do need to continue to wear masks.

What's the Covid situation?

Exact numbers of cases linked to Disney Parks are unclear.

What can visitors expect?

Similar to other Disney parks around the world, Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida have reopened with some restrictions; however these are now easing.

Parades and fireworks had been put on hold in a bid to keep guests safely apart. Disney World and Disneyland in California resumed their nightly fireworks shows in early July.

FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended.

Some interactive games have been closed.

Capacity has also been cut in some parks, with numbers further limited in restaurants and in queues to prevent overcrowding.

Despite this, guests can still dine in at their favorite restaurants and enjoy the rides, though character meet-and-greets have been replaced by socially distanced character processions.

Several Disney World restaurants are allowing character dining.

At Disneyland in California, Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast at Storytellers Café at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa recently reopened for character dining experiences, while Minnie and Friends Breakfast at Plaza Inn at Disneyland Resort is scheduled to open on August 12.

Useful links

Official Disney Parks site

Our latest coverage

Disney revealed pricing for its new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel on Wednesday — and the cost to immerse yourself in a galaxy far, far away for a few days will not come cheap.
Disney has finally redone its Jungle Cruise ride after years of being criticized for the attraction's controversial depictions of Indigenous people. On July 16, the ride will open once more in Disneyland in California, while the updated version at Disney World in Florida will be completed later this summer. Read more about it here.

Disney World in Florida is turning the big 5-0, but the resort isn't letting its age slow it down. Walt Disney World Resort announced a slew of new events, scheduled to begin October 1, in honor of the park's 50th anniversary.

"Avengers Campus," a new land based on the Marvel franchise, opens at Disney's California Adventure on June 4 and we've got a sneak preview here.

The flagship Disney resort in Anaheim, California has just revealed plans for a multiyear expansion called "DisneylandForward." Read more about it here.

On October 1, 1971, Florida's Walt Disney World first opened its gates. To mark the milestone, Walt Disney World Resort says it's launching "The World's Most Magical Celebration" starting October 1, 2021. And the party will last for 18 months.

Repeat visits to Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure haven't been possible since the theme parks closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And now, the parks' annual pass program is officially coming to an end. Disney Parks announced January 13 that it will cancel annual passes and replace them with a new program.

Meanwhile, also in the US, Disneyland's Jungle Cruise is getting a 21st century makeover after years of criticism. And officials announced that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will soon be the first "super" Covid-19 vaccination site in Orange County, California.

Walt Disney World reopened in July, but it hasn't all been good news in the Disney world -- the company has laid off 28,000 employees in the US because of the pandemic, and profits from its parks in China might drop by $280 million.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Dangerously hot and humid!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County is one step closer to approving a multi-million dollar project

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Robinson adds new mural to help attract people downtown

Image

Meet Sam Mitchell - the man behind the mic

Image

Sycamore starting QB should be named next week

Image

Young Barr-Reeve volleyball looks to continue winning ways

Image

Loogootee volleyball looking for return trip to state

Image

The heat is on - but for how long?

Image

Keeping kids safe as they go back to school

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1447161

Reported Deaths: 25975
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57169310609
DuPage955291323
Will798921046
Lake705301028
Kane61013818
Winnebago35440525
Madison33692539
St. Clair31315532
McHenry30163299
Peoria24009347
Champaign22384161
Sangamon20626249
McLean19306195
Tazewell17867310
Rock Island15612329
Kankakee14946224
Kendall13803101
LaSalle13172258
Macon11517214
Vermilion10678154
DeKalb10461123
Adams10346131
Williamson8810138
Whiteside7317174
Boone705381
Ogle637584
Grundy619579
Clinton609693
Coles6066101
Jackson585667
Knox5840157
Franklin524382
Henry521870
Macoupin518290
Marion5129120
Livingston502895
Woodford500183
Stephenson496287
Effingham490775
Jefferson4858124
Monroe462995
Randolph453287
Morgan429394
Lee426754
Logan423766
Fulton421660
Christian413776
Montgomery397774
Bureau390987
Perry343662
Iroquois338968
Fayette332256
McDonough321051
Jersey290252
Saline289958
Douglas270036
Union262042
Lawrence251627
Shelby243139
Crawford237126
Cass218327
Bond217324
Pike212753
Carroll207737
Hancock206032
Wayne202353
Ford200350
Clark197834
White192026
Richland191444
Warren189650
Jo Daviess186024
Edgar184642
Washington177525
Moultrie172829
Mason169647
Clay168143
De Witt165929
Johnson165517
Greene163735
Piatt160514
Wabash159312
Mercer154234
Massac150541
Menard134312
Cumberland133520
Jasper118918
Marshall114819
Hamilton96416
Schuyler8557
Brown8476
Pulaski7798
Stark67826
Edwards67412
Scott5632
Calhoun5622
Gallatin5374
Henderson53414
Alexander52111
Putnam4973
Hardin43512
Pope3684
Unassigned672432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 788468

Reported Deaths: 14091
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1084781825
Lake576941035
Allen44362704
Hamilton38138428
St. Joseph37782569
Elkhart30114473
Vanderburgh24227407
Tippecanoe24043234
Porter19828328
Johnson19374396
Hendricks18578323
Clark14094199
Madison14056351
Vigo13216257
Monroe12851182
LaPorte12756226
Delaware11377199
Howard11034239
Kosciusko9919124
Hancock9008152
Bartholomew8521157
Warrick8483157
Floyd8326183
Grant7599183
Boone7395106
Wayne7347201
Morgan7113146
Dubois6444118
Marshall6422117
Cass6216112
Dearborn614678
Noble614492
Henry6092111
Jackson527577
Shelby525898
Lawrence5201129
Gibson480897
Clinton473058
DeKalb472086
Montgomery471593
Harrison468877
Huntington452382
Whitley430745
Miami422873
Steuben420162
Knox410891
Jasper406857
Putnam400662
Wabash380384
Adams367156
Jefferson364587
Ripley358871
White345754
Daviess3171101
Wells311081
Greene305785
Decatur300293
Posey296535
Scott296258
Fayette291465
Clay289649
LaGrange280573
Washington262538
Jennings251450
Randolph251384
Spencer245831
Fountain243350
Starke235359
Owen231560
Sullivan230843
Fulton213846
Carroll207023
Jay206732
Orange199656
Perry199440
Vermillion188444
Rush182127
Tipton177848
Franklin176835
Parke161816
Pike146535
Blackford140532
Pulaski126649
Newton125237
Benton112215
Brown109443
Crawford108018
Martin94115
Warren90815
Switzerland8768
Union75110
Ohio59611
Unassigned0430