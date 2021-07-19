Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in Illinois, it may be more difficult than you would expect.

Every family's dream is to buy a home and plant their roots, but for the Griffel family, that process has taken almost five years.

"It's just kind of more of an emotional toll when you'd planned and hoped and, you know, and kind of orchestrated everything so you would be ready to build and be ready to move into a new house and kind of keep life moving," said Jon Griffel, an Illinois resident.

Griffel said his agricultural background has helped him stay positive, knowing some factors that go into building a home cannot be changed.

"Whenever you're dealing with the plans and dealing with things like lumber costs and import and export and everything else, it's kind of like farming. There's things that are just out of your control. You can't change it, you can't do anything about it," said Griffel.

The next problem Griffel faced was getting contractors to help build his house during COVID-19. On top of everything, lumber prices are on the rise and Illinois has yet to recover from the 2009 Great Recession.

In Chicago, for example, home construction is up 85%. That may sound like a lot, but that is not the case. In a similar city like Atlanta, it is up 400%.

This has left Griffel and his wife waiting for their home to be built while living in a 1,200 square foot apartment and trying to start a family.

"It makes it pretty difficult, we based a lot of, kind of our future plans around being able to build a house," said Griffel.

Once it is all finished, he said the home building will be well worth it.

"We don't have space, we don't have space to add anybody. We're looking to have more kids and more dogs and more animals and stuff like that. And just kinda have space and make something our own."

It is important to know that if you are looking to build a home in Illinois, you may have a few setbacks with the current market.