US tennis star to miss Olympics after positive Covid-19 test

American tennis hopeful Cori "Coco" Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcing on Twitter she tested positive for coronavirus. CNN's Andy Scholes reports.

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:42 AM
Posted By: CNN

There are some real winners from record-high car prices. (But, hint: It's not automakers.)

1. Coronavirus

Millions of Americans are jeopardizing their health, freedom and finances by not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, current and former federal health officials say. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, FDA commissioner in the Trump era, gave a clear warning on the Delta variant, calling it, "the most serious virus that they get in their lifetime in terms of the risk of putting them in the hospital." Across the Atlantic, English citizens, many of whom are now fully vaccinated, will experience a new reality today -- dubbed by some as "Freedom Day" -- after the government lifted almost all restrictions. Nightclubs can reopen, mandatory mask wearing is gone and capacity limits indoors or outdoors have ended. Meanwhile, as the Tokyo Olympics are set to start later this week, there are more and more Covid-19 cases in the Olympic Village.

2. Extreme weather

While floods have done serious damage in Europe over the past few days, landslides have destroyed neighborhoods in India, and fire is now decimating parts of the US. At least 189 people are dead and hundreds more missing after catastrophic flooding hit large swaths of western Europe. The flooding, caused by unprecedented rainfall, hit parts of western Germany before shifting to Belgium and the Netherlands. In the US, 80 large fires have been raging in 13 states, burning more than 1 million acres. Officials are warning more Oregon residents to prepare to evacuate as the Bootleg Fire scorches about 300,000 acres. And at least 31 people have been killed in Mumbai after torrential rain triggered landslides that crushed cars and houses.

3. US gun violence

Shootings over the weekend in Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and other US cities underscored the continuing rise in gun violence in the nation this year. The sound of gunshots outside Nationals Park in DC sent fans and players scrambling for safety during a baseball game; three people were wounded. In Chicago, at least 53 people were shot in 41 separate shootings from Friday evening to last evening, police said. In Portland, Oregon, a woman died and six other people were wounded after a shooting on Saturday, police said. Other shootings injured children, including a 1-year-old wounded Saturday night in Philadelphia.

4. DACA

A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful. The decision, by US District Judge Andrew Hanen, injected uncertainty into the lives of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants and their families. For now, however, those currently in the DACA program will be allowed to stay in it, even as the judge has blocked the government from approving the applications of new enrollees. Yazmin Bruno-Valdez, who was ushered into the Obama-era program less than a month ago, said the ruling had left her awash in fear, guilt and uncertainty.

5. Austria

Austrian authorities say they are investigating reports that US diplomats in Vienna have experienced symptoms of a mystery illness known as Havana Syndrome. A US State Department spokesperson said: "We are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the US Embassy Vienna community or wherever they are reported." Victims of Havana Syndrome have reported a varying set of symptoms and physical sensations, including sudden vertigo, nausea, headaches and head pressure, sometimes accompanied by a "piercing directional noise." Some have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries. Incidents like this began in late 2016 in Cuba and have been reported in Russia, China and elsewhere.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Astronauts spice up their diets 

Have you ever tried a chile pepper grown in space? Astronauts on the International Space Station are working on it.

A woman stole this man's dog. He paid for her drug rehab  

Dogs are often the heroes in stories. But Brayden Morton shows us not all heroes have four legs.

Golfing history for Collin Morikawa

Morikawa won The Open golf tournament yesterday, becoming the first man to win both the PGA Championship and The Open in his debut at the tournaments.

'Space Jam' scores a hit at the box office 

The film, which stars LeBron James alongside the Looney Tunes, brought in an estimated $31.6 million in its North America opening this weekend.

Why it seems everyone hates the English abroad 

Is it coming home? No, it's not. And for many people around the world, that might not be such a bad thing.

TODAY'S NUMBER

14

That's how many living people can claim to be descendants of Leonardo Da Vinci, according to decadeslong research into the Renaissance genius' purported remains.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future."

Cori "Coco" Gauff, the US tennis hopeful, will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcing on Twitter she has tested positive for Covid-19.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Watch lava get crushed in a hydraulic press 

Is anything a match for red-hot lava? It turns out, maybe. Enjoy a little bit of scientific lava annihilation this Monday morning. (Click here to view.)

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426