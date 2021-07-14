Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing may be her most important one yet

[Breaking news update, published at 6:32 p.m. ET]

Britney Spears said she wants her father and co-conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, charged with abuse during a court hearing Wednesday.

"I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," said Spears, speaking to the court by phone, breaking down in tears at times.

"I want to press charges against my father today," Spears said. "I want an investigation into my dad."

Spears said she felt like her conservators were trying to kill her.

"If this isn't abuse, I don't know what is," the singer said. "I thought they were trying to kill me."

Spears told the court she was not willing to be evaluated to remove her father from the conservatorship, saying she has "serious abandonment issues."

Wednesday's comments from Spears follow a hearing last month in which she told Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted to hire her own attorney to advocate on her behalf, stating that she had been forced by her conservators to perform, take lithium and remain on birth control against her will.

Judge Penny granted Spears' request to select her own counsel. She has retained former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who attended the hearing Wednesday.

Since the inception of Spears' conservatorship in 2008, Samuel D. Ingham has been her court-appointed attorneyl. He submitted his petition to resign on July 6 after Spears criticized his representation. Judge Penny accepted his resignation Wednesday, along with Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that been appointed co-conservator of the singer's estate.

Jamie Spears remains co-conservator of her estate, while Jodi Montgomery is conservator of Spears' person.

When called on by Rosengart to step aside from his position as co-conservator, an attorney for Jamie Spears said he would not do so.

