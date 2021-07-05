Clear

US airports expect long lines and high stress for July 4th travel

CNN's Pete Muntean reports that the Fourth of July weekend is expected to be one of the busiest days for US airports since the start of the pandemic.

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN

Travel this long holiday weekend will be busy -- and not only by pandemic standards.

Experts expect it will rival the busiest Independence Day weekend of the pre-coronavirus era. Lines at airports and jams on the highways will be back with a vengeance, they say.

AAA forecasts a record number of Americans are taking to the increasingly busy roads this weekend, and warns they will encounter the most expensive July 4 gas in seven years. America's airports haven't been this busy in more than a year, and some airlines are struggling to keep up with the demand.

With crowds at the airports and cars on the highways, this weekend is expected to look similar to the times before the pandemic rocked the industry.

But reminders of the pandemic remain: Face masks are still required for all passengers -- even vaccinated ones -- on all public forms of transportation, including airplanes, trains and buses, and in hubs like rail stations and airports. Restrictions prevent or complicate international travel to many countries. Cruises are just restarting with some onboard changes. And while airlines are back to selling middle seats, many have not yet returned full alcohol service.

"Even our regular fliers are sort of first-time fliers at this point," Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, told CNN.

Road trips are more popular than ever

The 47.7 million Americans that AAA forecasts will travel more than 50 miles between Thursday and Monday rivals the record-setting 2019 figure of 48.9 million.

The number of vacationers packing the car for a road trip, AAA expects, will be the largest ever: 43.6 million.

That means roads in vacation hot spots will see an even larger influx of traffic.

The transportation data firm Inrix says many cities -- from New York to Los Angeles -- are experiencing less traffic than usual this time of year, as many workers continue to sign in from home. Washington, D.C. traffic is 13 percentage points below usual, and San Francisco is down 21 percentage points. Both numbers are still higher than this time in 2020, when only 34.2 million people hit the road, AAA said.

But the story is different in the nation's tourist hubs. Nine cities in Florida -- including Tampa and Orlando -- are seeing more traffic than usual.

"This is going to be a robust travel season," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

Among the factors causing families to take road trips, Gross said, is protecting unvaccinated children from crowded planes or trains, and high demand for rental cars in places they might have looked at for flights. Rental car companies that downsized fleets when demand dropped during the pandemic are now short on supply. That has driven a spike in rental prices -- when there are cars to be had.

Gas prices are also climbing, and the national average of $3.12 on Thursday is the most expensive since reaching $3.66 in 2014. Prices at the pump reflect not only the demand for fuel, but the challenge to get it delivered to gas stations around the country. Some stations may run out, AAA says.

"It's not that we have a gas supply issue in this country," Gross said. "There just are not enough gas tank drivers available, because during the pandemic, there weren't a lot of deliveries, so these drivers -- highly in demand -- they went off and found other jobs."

The unruly skies

Air travel at some vacation hot spots -- such as Nashville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina -- is already exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday. Officials launched a campaign to hire 6,000 workers, and the agency said it will continue staffing up through Labor Day.

July 4 travel kicked off with one of the busiest days at airports in 16 months.

The TSA reported screening 2,147,090 passengers on Thursday. That number fell just short of the record-setting 2.17 million screened last Sunday. TSA said it expects that record "to be outpaced over the holiday weekend."

As passenger numbers climb, so do reports of passengers refusing to follow crew instructions, or even turning violent.

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers this year, and opened 491 investigations. On average over the last 15 years, FAA has opened about 180 investigations annually, and officials say the number of reports filed was never large enough to warrant tallying.

"Now the public is coming back and getting out and treating flight attendants as punching bags, and they're doing that verbally and physically," said Nelson of the flight attendant union.

"Conflict is rising very quickly," she added. "Everyone's at a stress level 10. Everyone needs a little help right now and we're asking everyone be a helper."

Airlines that faced an uncertain future last summer are seeing passengers return in droves. United Airlines told CNN that even with business and international travel depressed, Thursday is the busiest travel day it has seen since the pandemic began.

"Leisure demand is more than 100%," United CEO Scott Kirby told CNN. "The recovery indicates the huge desire for people to get back to living life."

Packed planes

Planes are nearly full. Ultra-low-cost carriers, which specialize in shuttling people to vacation destinations, expect to see "load factors in the 90s," said Chris Brown, a vice president at the National Air Carriers Association.

Airlines for America, representing the largest US airlines, said flights were 89% full last week -- compared to 90% in the same week of 2019.

Some of the return is driven by passengers using flight credits from trips canceled during the pandemic.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines said their schedules and staffing have been thrown off by the growing demand and weather. Data from the aviation website FlightAware show Southwest canceled or delayed 39,728 flights last month -- the most of any US airline. The data showed American canceled or delayed 36,714 flights.

Southwest has pleaded with flight attendants to pick up extra trips and offered twice the usual pay. It said in a memo obtained by CNN that "adverse weather conditions" have put crews out of position for the next flight, and it said fewer flights between cities has made it harder to reposition crew members.

"If you are healthy and it is safe to do so, please help your fellow Cohearts by picking up available shifts," wrote Southwest executive vice president Alan Kasher.

American said it would preemptively trim 1% of flights from its schedule through mid-July, citing bad weather and staffing shortages. The advance changes mean "impacting the fewest number of customers" and rebooking them.

Travelers taking the train instead will see more service from Amtrak. It recently began running more trains up and down the East coast and restored pre-pandemic service to dining on long distance routes in the West.

No matter how travelers head out, they should pack their patience, experts say.

"You're going to have a lot of company on the road and in the skies and around you at all times," said Gross, of AAA. "So just expect it won't always be the smoothest, but you're going to get there and you're going to have fun."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Another clear and calm evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Storm Team explains how certain atmospheric conditions can impact fireworks

Image

Rubber Duck Regatta Announces Winner

Image

Brazil Police Department is raising funds for a new K-9 officer

Image

Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken

Image

Monday: Sunny, humid, and hot. High: 91°

Image

Despite Olympic Setback, Hazlewood Remains Positive

Image

Aviators Sweep Rex on 4th of July Double Header

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Bringing fireworks across state lines could result in penalties

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392552

Reported Deaths: 25678
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55717310494
DuPage925951320
Will770811039
Lake684661022
Kane59564811
Winnebago34231514
Madison31180532
McHenry29212297
St. Clair28609519
Peoria23478343
Champaign21163156
Sangamon19165240
McLean18573190
Tazewell17257306
Rock Island15260329
Kankakee14613217
Kendall1331399
LaSalle12802252
Macon11018212
DeKalb10164121
Vermilion10054146
Adams8840127
Williamson7663136
Whiteside7210174
Boone685079
Ogle623684
Grundy599578
Clinton579891
Coles5779101
Knox5666156
Jackson512365
Henry508270
Livingston490892
Woodford486483
Stephenson484286
Macoupin481289
Effingham477474
Franklin455578
Marion4546117
Jefferson4459122
Monroe440594
Lee419754
Randolph417587
Fulton405259
Logan400964
Morgan398383
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379485
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316168
McDonough295451
Jersey272552
Saline261357
Douglas261036
Lawrence240727
Shelby232938
Union231441
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass205027
Ford189250
Clark185233
Warren184849
Pike183753
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182931
Wayne182253
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason156045
Piatt152614
Clay150843
Mercer150034
Johnson148216
Greene145734
Wabash138012
Massac136440
Cumberland130419
Menard125712
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84716
Schuyler7837
Brown7526
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4893
Alexander47611
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3324
Unassigned612433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754724

Reported Deaths: 13863
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1036101790
Lake562641017
Allen41854693
St. Joseph37046566
Hamilton36732423
Elkhart29478465
Tippecanoe23028229
Vanderburgh22671402
Porter19427327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17762319
Clark13251196
Madison13226344
Vigo12667254
LaPorte12458222
Monroe12287177
Delaware10993198
Howard10421227
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8612146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7888156
Floyd7840180
Grant7269180
Wayne7177201
Boone7035104
Morgan6791142
Marshall6258116
Dubois6228118
Cass6040110
Dearborn591478
Henry5906111
Noble583289
Jackson509877
Shelby504497
Lawrence4782124
Gibson447995
Clinton446455
Montgomery443491
DeKalb442585
Harrison442275
Whitley407944
Huntington404281
Steuben402359
Miami398169
Jasper391755
Knox379991
Putnam374361
Wabash363083
Ripley348670
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334954
Daviess3054100
Wells297181
Decatur290092
Greene288285
Fayette285164
Posey275635
LaGrange273972
Scott270758
Clay269448
Washington246737
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228559
Fountain227048
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201732
Carroll194222
Orange188855
Perry187337
Vermillion176544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117636
Benton106114
Brown104643
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85815
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0424