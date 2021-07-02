Clear

Tropical Storm Elsa to track through the Carribean, nearing Florida next week

Tropical Storm Elsa is racing toward the WIndward Islands, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall with it. By early next week Elsa will be nearing Florida. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the detailed forecast.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 6:44 AM
Posted By: CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa is still several days from potentially nearing Florida -- possibly around the site of the deadly condo collapse -- as the third storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season to threaten land in the US.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts could occur there next week given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast," the National Hurricane Center said.

Elsa strengthened Thursday morning into a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. At 8 p.m. ET, it was 345 miles east-southeast of Barbados and 460 miles east-southeast of St. Vincent. The fast-moving storm is racing west at 28 mph and some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados and Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jamaica, Grenada and its dependencies, and for the southern and western coasts of Haiti from the southern border of the Dominican Republic to Le Mole le St. Nicholas. The watch has been extended to cover the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border eastward to Punta Palenque.

Elsa, which is already spawning memes for the name it shares with Disney's "Frozen" princess, will pass Friday near or over portions of the Windward Islands, bringing gusty winds and up to 10 inches of rain. It will then head into the eastern Caribbean Sea and move Saturday near the southern coast of Hispaniola. By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to be near portions of eastern Cuba.

While the storm will bring tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain to the islands Friday, its fast movement could limit the flood potential.

Those near the recently erupted La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have an additional concern to worry about -- heavy rain causing lahars.

"As the volcano erupted, it deposited vast amounts of ash on the island, much of it at higher elevations. Heavy rain will mix with the ash, creating a slurry that may cause significant mudslide-like damage -- called a lahar," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers.

Puerto Rico is also expecting rainfall, with localized amounts of up to 5 inches Friday into Saturday.

After that, the hurricane center has low confidence in the forecast track. Some weather models predict Elsa turns and stays east of Florida, while others take it into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving the entire Florida Peninsula in the cone of error.

The Florida Keys and portions of the southern Florida Peninsula early next week face a risk of storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall, the hurricane center warns.

How strong Elsa will be next week is also highly uncertain due to the possibility of land interaction and disagreements among the weather models. The hurricane center forecast now is on the low end for intensity, keeping Elsa as a tropical storm when it nears the Florida Peninsula.

Elsa won't impact weekend condo search, governor says

Elsa is not expected to impact search and rescue efforts this weekend at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

"We are not expecting any impacts through Saturday," he said. "But obviously, our meteorological team is actively monitoring the storm and will continue to provide any updates," he said, adding the state Department of Emergency Management is working on contingency plans in case of storm effects.

State officials expect Elsa to turn northwest near South Florida by Monday, he said.

The Florida State Response Team has coordinated 500 on-scene local and state responders, DeSantis added. Search and rescue work at the site was temporarily halted Thursday because of structural concerns about the standing structure, the Miami-Dade County mayor said. It resumed in the evening.

The Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the storm, division Director Charles Cyrille said during a news briefing Thursday night.

Cyrille said the county faces the risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds from Elsa from Sunday night into Monday morning. While officials don't think the county is in immediate danger, they have developed emergency plans, he said.

Early-season formation in the Atlantic's Main Development Region

What makes Elsa unique is when and where its activity is developing.

As the calendar turned from June to July, climatology indicates a significant increase in tropical formation across the Atlantic Ocean's Main Development Region (MDR).

It is however, unusual to see activity within this region this early in the hurricane season.

The MDR is roughly encompassed by the waters off west Africa through the Caribbean to Central America. It historically experiences an uptick in tropical activity between July and September because of warmer ocean waters, relaxing vertical wind shear and weaker trade winds.

These are all contributing factors to what the National Hurricane Center believes will be another above-average hurricane season.

Above-average season off to a weak start

Even though the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has amassed four named storms, they have been short-lived and relatively weak.

One way meteorologists quantify how active or inactive a hurricane season has been is by tracking the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE). ACE is a parameter that takes the overall seasonal activity (to date) and combines "intensity and duration of Atlantic named storms and hurricanes," according to the Climate Prediction Center.

So far this season, the ACE index stands at 3.3, with a mere 5.25 named storm days. If Elsa progresses as predicted, it will begin a steady march toward the forecast above-average season.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Clearing & Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. North breeze. High: 79°

Image

Logan Bartley commits to Sycamore football

Image

Hazlewood Olympic dream comes up short

Image

Etling waiting for playing time in NFL

Image

Staying safe from flooded roadways

Image

Griffin Bike Park breaks ground on new $150,000 facility

Image

Martin County Sheriff's Office looks at bonuses and new positions to help bring in more employees

Image

Now hiring: Indiana State Police is accepting applications

Image

Second Bloomfield woman to plead guilty for charges related to US Capitol insurrection

Image

New Indiana law makes stealing or buying stolen catalytic converters a felony offense

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1392196

Reported Deaths: 25670
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55712410493
DuPage925791321
Will770691039
Lake684631022
Kane59559811
Winnebago34205511
Madison31161532
McHenry29211296
St. Clair28580519
Peoria23480343
Champaign21157156
Sangamon19160240
McLean18571190
Tazewell17251306
Rock Island15259329
Kankakee14604217
Kendall1331199
LaSalle12801252
Macon11017212
DeKalb10159121
Vermilion10054145
Adams8820127
Williamson7648135
Whiteside7209174
Boone684679
Ogle623484
Grundy599478
Clinton579791
Coles5779101
Knox5663156
Jackson512165
Henry508170
Livingston490891
Woodford486383
Stephenson484086
Macoupin480989
Effingham477373
Franklin455478
Marion4537117
Jefferson4449122
Monroe440294
Lee419654
Randolph417287
Fulton405259
Logan400264
Morgan397183
Christian384475
Montgomery380174
Bureau379385
Fayette322855
Perry320460
Iroquois316068
McDonough294551
Jersey272452
Saline261157
Douglas261036
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union230341
Crawford214525
Bond209124
Cass204427
Ford189250
Clark185133
Warren184849
Pike183553
Jo Daviess183024
Hancock182731
Wayne182153
Carroll178837
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157529
Mason155845
Piatt152614
Clay150643
Mercer149934
Johnson148316
Greene145734
Wabash137512
Massac136340
Cumberland130419
Menard125512
Jasper116718
Marshall108419
Hamilton84616
Schuyler7837
Brown7506
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58412
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4883
Alexander47511
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned582433
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 754317

Reported Deaths: 13855
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035661791
Lake561881017
Allen41834693
St. Joseph37044566
Hamilton36722423
Elkhart29474463
Tippecanoe23010229
Vanderburgh22662401
Porter19410327
Johnson18527389
Hendricks17758319
Clark13249196
Madison13218344
Vigo12664253
LaPorte12452222
Monroe12274177
Delaware10992198
Howard10406225
Kosciusko9655123
Hancock8608146
Bartholomew8180157
Warrick7887156
Floyd7830180
Grant7267180
Wayne7174201
Boone7030104
Morgan6788141
Marshall6251116
Dubois6227118
Cass6036110
Dearborn591078
Henry5906111
Noble582889
Jackson509877
Shelby503797
Lawrence4782123
Gibson447695
Clinton446155
Montgomery443091
DeKalb442085
Harrison442075
Whitley407544
Huntington403981
Steuben402359
Miami398069
Jasper391255
Knox379691
Putnam374361
Wabash362783
Ripley348270
Adams345756
Jefferson336586
White334653
Daviess3053100
Wells296481
Decatur290092
Greene287685
Fayette285064
Posey275335
LaGrange273872
Scott270758
Clay269148
Washington246637
Randolph245483
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228459
Fountain226648
Sullivan215943
Owen213858
Fulton204543
Jay201532
Carroll194122
Orange188755
Perry187337
Vermillion176344
Rush176226
Franklin170535
Tipton167547
Parke150116
Pike138534
Blackford136532
Pulaski120948
Newton117036
Benton105514
Brown104443
Crawford102516
Martin92015
Warren85615
Switzerland8198
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424