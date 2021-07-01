New Indiana law makes stealing or buying stolen catalytic converters a felony offense

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts say it can take less than two minutes for your car to be out of commission without its catalytic converter.

When a thief gets underneath your car and steals your catalytic converter, it can be an expensive repair. That happened not once but twice to a local kids group in the Wabash Valley.

"It was a painful experience for us because those are actually pretty expensive to replace," said Brandon Halleck, the Chief Operating Officer at Chances and Youth Services.

That hefty price would be around $1,700.

"It's frustrating because we use that bus to transport our kids from our before and after school program," said Halleck.

Governor Eric Holcomb took action to stop this from happening, signing a bill into law that makes theft and illegal purchasing of catalytic converters a level six felony.

Local officials agree with Holcomb on the law that went into effect July 1.

"I think it's a wise move, you know. That's the only way we're gonna have more enforcement," said Terry Modesitt, the Vigo County Prosecutor.

The new law brings longer jail sentences to anyone who violates it. Instead of spending up to a year in jail, violaters could spend up to two and a half years instead.

"Basically the legislature increased the rate of crime it consists of because of all of the complaints," said Modesitt.

It can happen anywhere your car is parked, even in safe areas.

"We noticed there was, it was running a little rough, check engine light and realized that, when we took it to the shop, they said, 'oh, somebody took the catalytic converter,'" said Halleck, telling the story of how they found out something was wrong with the company bus.

Now that the law is in effect, Vigo County prosecutors say they're going to do what they can to make the crimes stop.

"We can only, you know, use the laws that we have before us. So before it was a misdemeanor which you know, means it was considered on the minor spectrum if it's a crime. And now it's a felony which has a major impact," said Modesitt.

Halleck says he recommends doing what his company did with the bus--parking in well-lit areas.

This has been known to prevent vehicle break-ins as well.