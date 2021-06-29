INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is the most common time of year for road construction. The good news is, Indiana Department of Transportation officials say Indiana is a national leader in work zone safety. They say it is very important to take extra precautions this year, because there are thousands of ongoing projects throughout the state.

"We are, every day, thinking about ways of making work zones safer," Scott Manning, the Chief of staff at INDOT, said.

Manning says there are thousands of work zone crashes that happen each year in the state. Fatalities in a work zone are less common, but officials say they see about two dozen in Indiana each year. He says the biggest hope is for the state to have zero deaths.

"There were 26 fatalities last year," he said. "26 deaths is 26 too many."

This year, INDOT officials say the state has a record number of construction projects. There are more than 1400 highway projects and thousands of more local projects. They say this is even more of a reason to take extra precautions.

"Drive like your family works there," Jason Tiller, a communications director at INDOT, said. "The people who are in that work zone. They're someone's mother, brother, father, sister. Those people belong to someone."

The biggest ways to prevent accidents in work zones is to pay attention to the reduced speed limits and to stay off your cell phone at all times. This will not only keep you and your loved ones safe while driving but also all of the workers who are working hard to keep the roads we travel on safe.

For more information on work zone safety, visit INDOT's website by clicking here. To watch INDOT's recent virtual town hall, click here.