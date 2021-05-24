Clear

5 things to know for May 24: Covid, Biden, hate-related incidents, Belarus, bitcoin

Over 70 temperatures records could fall as the summer-like temperatures take hold this week. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: May 24, 2021 8:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol since the January 6 insurrection left the grounds yesterday. But the campus is still closed to visitors.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

A US intelligence report found that several researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized. This new detail could fuel further debate about the origins of the virus. The director of the lab has vehemently denied the report's findings, calling them "a complete lie." In the US, despite lagging vaccine interest, at least 25 states plus Washington, DC, have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents. Almost half the total US population has now gotten at least one shot. The benefits of more vaccinations is already obvious: The US is recording some of the lowest Covid-19 metrics in roughly a year.

2. White House

President Biden is still hoping for bipartisan support for his wide-ranging infrastructure bill, despite a deepening partisan divide. The White House has dropped the price of the bill from $2.25 trillion to $1.7 trillion in what is widely seen as a concession to Republicans who have balked at its cost and scope. The reduction takes spending on manufacturing, research and development and supply chain out of the talks and drops Biden's proposed spending level on roads, bridges and other projects. White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond says Biden is willing to "change course" on the future of the bill if negotiations sputter into inaction.

3. Hate-related incidents

The New York Police Department is stepping up its presence among the city's Jewish communities following two hate-related incidents in Brooklyn over the weekend. The episodes were among a handful recently reported across the US as tensions flared over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Also in Brooklyn, a man last week allegedly tried to set a synagogue and Jewish school on fire. He has been charged with arson. In Los Angeles, a man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation that began with slurs allegedly yelled at patrons at a restaurant.

4. Belarus

Belarus' government is facing international condemnation after President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to escort a re-routed Ryanair flight carrying a leading Belarusian opposition activist. Accounts of why the plane was diverted differ: Ryanair says it was notified of a potential security threat on board; Belarusian authorities claimed the plane's captain decided to change course after being told of a potential bomb on board. Raman Pratasevich, in exile and a vocal critic of Lukashenko's regime, was detained when the flight landed in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The US and the UK are among those questioning Belarus' motives and accounts of the incident.

5. Cryptocurrency

It's been a rough few days for the cryptocurrency markets, and the woes continued yesterday when Bitcoin prices temporarily fell as much as 13%. The crypto slump began last week when Chinese authorities announced further restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions, resulting in a broad crypto crash that wiped out about $1 trillion in market value. The US has also recently hinted at more restrictions. Cryptocurrencies have always been subject to dramatic ups and downs, but as they become more mainstream, their volatility attracts more scrutiny from experts and investors. Over the long term, however, they're still going strong: Bitcoin, the most prominent cryptocurrency, is still up more than 250% over the past year.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner with an enthralling PGA Championship victory

He's 50 and flourishing!

Here are the winners from last night's Billboard Music Awards 

It was a good weekend to be The Weeknd.

New 'Fast & Furious' film nabs biggest opening of the pandemic so far

For those keeping track, that's 13 (!!!) "Fast & Furious" films so far. (You'd think it would be nine, but real fans know the truth.)

Simone Biles is the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition

The move is described as a roundoff onto the springboard, then a back handspring onto the vaulting table and a piked double backflip into the air to land. You know, easy peasy. 

Billions of cicadas are finally emerging in the eastern US

T H E Y ' R E  H E R E . 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$150 billion

That's how much of Iraq's oil money has been stolen and smuggled out of the country in corrupt deals since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Iraqi President Barham Salih estimated.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Our party grew out of the people, so it will exist as long as people support it."

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's de facto leader who was detained at the start of the brutal military coup that upended the country's government in February. The junta-appointed election commission has said it would dissolve her party because of what it claims was election fraud. Suu Kyi appeared today in court for the first time in person since the coup.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

'Garden of Your Mind'

This song, featuring some autotune magic of the inimitable Mister Rogers, never fails to put me in a good mood. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Partly sunny and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

USDA Extends Free Meals to Children through Summer 2021

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

Making a difference one blanket at a time

Image

ATV Accident

Image

First big wrestling match since pandemic

Image

Fish fry fundraiser

Image

Historic sign is shining bright

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1375420

Reported Deaths: 25001
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55084010222
DuPage914231295
Will762751006
Lake67793996
Kane58929783
Winnebago33634486
Madison30712522
McHenry28878288
St. Clair28022517
Peoria23309327
Champaign20847148
Sangamon18931237
McLean18382182
Tazewell17089295
Rock Island15142320
Kankakee14351211
Kendall1317396
LaSalle12667246
Macon10862204
DeKalb9994120
Vermilion9837133
Adams8569124
Williamson7483132
Whiteside7181172
Boone674775
Ogle614383
Grundy593076
Clinton577090
Coles571599
Knox5594150
Jackson505764
Henry503568
Livingston485186
Stephenson479784
Woodford478378
Macoupin474687
Effingham473972
Franklin448876
Marion4486115
Jefferson4400120
Monroe436294
Lee418852
Randolph414084
Fulton401157
Logan392060
Morgan391382
Montgomery375773
Bureau374682
Christian374273
Fayette319255
Perry318660
Iroquois305766
McDonough288449
Jersey270250
Douglas259634
Saline258055
Lawrence240825
Shelby230737
Union226340
Crawford213026
Bond207324
Cass200227
Jo Daviess182324
Ford181648
Clark181333
Warren181147
Wayne180053
Pike179352
Hancock177531
Carroll176136
Richland176039
Edgar173040
White169826
Washington164725
Moultrie161928
De Witt154327
Mason152645
Piatt151414
Clay148643
Mercer148033
Johnson145615
Greene144433
Massac135040
Wabash134912
Cumberland129219
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108118
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7216
Pulaski6937
Stark64224
Edwards57212
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4843
Scott4801
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38812
Pope3244
Out of IL10
Unassigned02378

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 740189

Reported Deaths: 13553
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1013631757
Lake54666992
Allen41204683
St. Joseph36556554
Hamilton36020411
Elkhart29043446
Tippecanoe22581220
Vanderburgh22457397
Porter19081319
Johnson18148382
Hendricks17403315
Clark13079192
Madison12822340
Vigo12529250
LaPorte12193217
Monroe12015172
Delaware10822189
Howard10099222
Kosciusko9521117
Hancock8413142
Bartholomew8117156
Warrick7818155
Floyd7706178
Grant7146174
Wayne7099199
Boone6790102
Morgan6646140
Dubois6179117
Marshall6156112
Cass5907106
Dearborn584878
Henry5827105
Noble571484
Jackson505174
Shelby497096
Lawrence4639120
Gibson440492
Harrison438073
DeKalb433985
Clinton430953
Montgomery427289
Whitley401440
Huntington397780
Steuben393457
Miami385968
Jasper377252
Knox374190
Putnam366260
Wabash357081
Adams343755
Ripley342670
Jefferson332482
White320453
Daviess298999
Wells293281
Decatur287192
Fayette283263
Greene282585
Posey272634
LaGrange270370
Scott268055
Clay262247
Randolph243082
Washington242733
Spencer233331
Jennings232049
Starke221155
Fountain215146
Sullivan212542
Owen205756
Jay199031
Fulton197240
Carroll191420
Orange186454
Perry185337
Rush174525
Vermillion170844
Franklin169035
Tipton163845
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135432
Pulaski117946
Newton110135
Brown103041
Crawford101515
Benton99114
Martin90115
Warren82715
Switzerland7988
Union72110
Ohio57611
Unassigned0417