Clear

How to socialize for the first time again after a year of isolation

I've been wanting to take my friend to my favorite tea shop for what seems like forever. Ever since we had to switch from having our tea in person to sipping...

Posted: May 1, 2021 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

I've been wanting to take my friend to my favorite tea shop for what seems like forever. Ever since we had to switch from having our tea in person to sipping over video calls during the pandemic, I've been looking forward to having a reunion at "Dr. Bombay's Underwater Tea Party."

It has been a tough year for both of us. I'm trying to stay optimistic that we can find a way to celebrate and that the reunion isn't just a solemn reminder of all the in-person tea outings we've missed out on.

I'm hoping she likes the place, since she's never been before. While she loves fruity herbal teas and I'm more a fan of black teas, I know we'll each be able to find something we like within the book-lined walls.

If we want to sit outdoors, I know there is a space at the back of the shop, but there isn't room for many people if we are social distancing. I've always ordered one pot of tea for two people and shared -- is sharing even an option anymore?

Although we'll both be fully vaccinated by the time we get together, I haven't felt free to enjoy myself in public without the fear of contributing to the spread of the virus since the pandemic began. I can't begin to imagine what it will feel like -- simply to get tea with an old friend.

I know I'm not the only one anxious about re-entering the world once I'm fully vaccinated. That's why I called Jane Webber, an assistant professor of counselor education and doctoral program coordinator at Kean University in New Jersey. While it may be challenging, Webber said there are ways you can prepare yourself as you reemerge into the world as a social being.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

CNN: Is it normal to be nervous about socializing right now?

Jane Webber: Yes, it's normal, because what we've just gone through is a completely abnormal situation. Pandemics are like something from another world, and it's not of any value to us to worry about whether it's normal. We just have to say, "Today is today and tomorrow is another day."

When we going through such an abnormal experience for so long, we forget what we know naturally as human beings -- that people do reach out, help each other and say hello.

Like any traumatic event, which we've been living every day, it's scary to step out and say, "Am I safe? Do I want to do this? Do I have the courage to go back to socializing?"

CNN: Where should we go for our first outings?

Webber: The first thing I thought is: Where would I like to go? And, for me, there is a wonderful restaurant just a few blocks from me that sells raw oysters. I am comfortable there. I know the staff. I know the location. I know where the exit is. I know where the ladies' room is. And boy, do I love oysters. I'd go with safety and comfort, because that tells me it's OK.

For someone else, they can dive into new experiences, but it's probably not the time for me to do that.

CNN: Who are the best people to reach out to?

Webber: Reconnect with the people you know first -- because you already have that sense of friendship. We might have to say: "Do I really want to do a blind date? Do I really want to join a new club? Or shall I start safely?" And sometimes, safety helps us build our confidence for going a step further.

Isolation is hard. What happens if you don't have someone you can meet up with? Try finding a small support group, like people who all want to speak Italian. It may even be less anxiety inducing for you to meet a new group of people with a common interest.

Seeing other people, even if you're technically alone, is still worthwhile. I have gone for the special on the raw oysters and sat alone, even though it took a great deal of courage to get out there by myself.

CNN: What do we do if we experience anxiety during a conversation?

Webber: It's that sudden stillness where you don't know what to do and suddenly: "Oh my God, what am I doing here? This is terrible."

Take a very quiet, deep breath in saying, "bring the calm in" and a deep breath out saying, "send my anxiety out." And just thinking of that -- not saying it out loud, because it definitely would be very strange -- brings your anxiety down.

My other secret is "tapping." I just tap my feet, one at a time, and my anxiety drops completely.

CNN: What topics are our safest bets to discuss?

Webber: I probably would avoid anything to do with the pandemic, except "I hope it's almost over." Break out into the things you used to talk about, and think of a few things to discuss before you get there, too.

For many of us, we may not have kept up with this person, or we haven't seen them for a long time. We may wonder, what did they do during the time that passed? How have they changed?

Now it might take some thinking from a year or so ago, but you will probably remember something you really enjoyed about them or a positive memory you shared with them.

CNN: What if a topic comes up that you aren't ready to talk about?

Webber: Especially after surviving a whole year of really difficult things, I'd just say, "Let's not do that today. Let's talk about something else." But make sure you have something else ready to talk about. And if they continue, maybe this just isn't the person you should be with right now.

CNN: Why should we go out into the world again?

Webber: Because we want to, because we are human beings who thrive only with social connections, and because our life is full and fresh when we're with other people. Isolation was not in any way fun; we survived it, but we still don't feel human. It's just scary to take that first step.

I'm grateful for the people in my life, even if we haven't reconnected in so long and I'm a little embarrassed about how that's going to go. When I finally see them, I'm going to take a breath; I'm going to smile and I'm going say "Glad to see you again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Paris
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 69°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny, warmer and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 78

Image

Suspect in custody following three-hour Washington, Ind. standoff

Image

Otter Creek Fire Department picks up some new equipment

Image

Local fast-food chain to offer free drinks to teachers

Image

First Fridays set to return to downtown Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Low: 40°

Image

Business Development Center ready to help restaurants apply for new funding

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Fork in the Road: The Pie at the Maxwell House

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1334955

Reported Deaths: 24291
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5344629952
DuPage887521263
Will73834978
Lake65949972
Kane57181762
Winnebago32195467
Madison30146516
McHenry27928283
St. Clair27540509
Peoria22433292
Champaign20272143
Sangamon18303232
McLean17645173
Tazewell16540272
Rock Island14602305
Kankakee13845204
Kendall1272791
LaSalle12175237
Macon10494193
DeKalb9667119
Vermilion9267131
Adams8322119
Williamson7320127
Whiteside7059166
Boone656871
Ogle596979
Grundy575271
Clinton573290
Coles563194
Knox5448138
Jackson493463
Henry485963
Livingston472084
Effingham469772
Macoupin464381
Stephenson462681
Woodford460471
Marion4434115
Franklin437870
Monroe434091
Jefferson4214119
Randolph411584
Lee407952
Morgan382880
Fulton378150
Logan377457
Montgomery368273
Bureau362482
Christian359673
Fayette315055
Perry313959
Iroquois294564
McDonough273245
Jersey267449
Douglas256535
Saline254753
Lawrence239925
Shelby227137
Union223940
Crawford210326
Bond201624
Cass197024
Jo Daviess179224
Pike178051
Clark177732
Warren177146
Wayne175252
Hancock173931
Ford173546
Carroll173036
Richland172840
White168026
Edgar167939
Washington163525
Moultrie159126
Clay147943
Mason146642
Piatt144714
De Witt143624
Greene142933
Mercer141433
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132640
Cumberland128819
Menard120612
Jasper114817
Marshall102118
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7275
Brown6956
Pulaski6837
Stark62723
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Alexander46411
Putnam4643
Gallatin4574
Hardin38212
Pope3124
Out of IL20
Unassigned02331

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 720425

Reported Deaths: 13332
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion982851734
Lake52833957
Allen39940675
Hamilton35172408
St. Joseph35008549
Elkhart28012434
Tippecanoe22202217
Vanderburgh22194395
Porter18406304
Johnson17757375
Hendricks17030311
Clark12829191
Madison12480339
Vigo12349244
Monroe11728167
LaPorte11538208
Delaware10508185
Howard9780214
Kosciusko9316116
Hancock8162139
Bartholomew8004155
Warrick7747155
Floyd7607176
Wayne6977198
Grant6944172
Boone6628101
Morgan6505139
Dubois6132117
Marshall5916110
Dearborn576176
Cass5756105
Henry5642101
Noble552683
Jackson497972
Shelby486196
Lawrence4428120
Gibson432990
Harrison431472
Clinton424853
Montgomery421488
DeKalb421284
Whitley389939
Huntington384780
Steuben378557
Miami378065
Knox370190
Jasper358947
Putnam355860
Wabash351578
Adams339254
Ripley337170
Jefferson327481
White311254
Daviess293799
Wells289781
Decatur282092
Fayette278062
Greene274485
Posey270733
Scott264053
LaGrange261870
Clay257945
Randolph239080
Washington237431
Spencer229831
Jennings227548
Fountain211345
Starke211152
Sullivan209842
Owen194556
Fulton193640
Jay188929
Carroll187520
Perry182237
Orange180354
Rush171924
Vermillion167343
Franklin166535
Tipton161645
Parke145316
Blackford134332
Pike132434
Pulaski115545
Newton105734
Brown100941
Crawford98514
Benton98214
Martin86415
Warren80415
Switzerland7778
Union70410
Ohio56211
Unassigned0411