Clear

WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin's trial will contrast the prosecution's concise case with a more complex defense

Prosecutors and the defense will offer competing visions of...

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 9:15 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: CNN

Prosecutors and the defense will offer competing visions of Derek Chauvin's role in George Floyd's death during closing arguments Monday in the former Minneapolis officer's criminal trial.

------------

------------

For the prosecution, that means drilling home their concise argument that Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, was exactly what it appeared to be on bystander video. What looked to the naked eye like an uncaring police officer using his knees to suffocate a non-resisting Black man really was just that, they have argued.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide," prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said in opening statements.

The defense's goal throughout the trial has been to complicate that story. What looked like excessive force was actually an appropriate restraint; what looked like a suffocation was actually Floyd's drug overdose and underlying heart issues; what looked like an officer's heartlessness was actually concern about a hostile mob of agitators, the defense has argued.

"The evidence is far greater than 9 minutes and 29 seconds," defense attorney Eric Nelson said, referring to the length of time Chauvin's knees remained on Floyd's neck and back.

Prosecutors called 38 witnesses to testify, including police use-of-force experts who criticized Chauvin and medical experts who explained how Floyd died.

The defense called seven witnesses of its own -- but not Chauvin himself, as he invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

On Monday morning, prosecutor Steve Schleicher will deliver the state's closing argument, and Blackwell is expected to handle the rebuttal, according to John Stiles, deputy chief of staff for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Nelson will deliver the defense's closing argument.

Afterward, Judge Peter Cahill will instruct jurors on the law and then send them off to begin deliberations in the Hennepin County Government Center. The jury will remain sequestered for deliberations and will stay in a hotel at night.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

The end of the trial comes 11 months after Floyd's death on a Minneapolis street set off widespread protests about how police treat Black people.

No matter this trial's verdict, the broader issue shows no signs of lessening. Last week, just miles away from the courthouse, a Brooklyn Center police officer was charged with manslaughter after she fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Tensions are high throughout the region, and authorities have ramped up security around Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Government Center has been surrounded by fencing and barricades since jury selection began in March. This past week, crews installed razor wire around some police buildings, and National Guard troops have been deployed in parts of downtown Minneapolis.

45 witnesses over 3 weeks of testimony

The prosecution's case against Chauvin fit into three distinct phases with 38 witnesses: what happened to Floyd last May, the Minneapolis Police use-of-force policy and the medical analysis of why Floyd died.

The first week of testimony largely focused on Floyd's final moments and the distressed bystanders who watched Chauvin kneel on Floyd while he was handcuffed and prone on the street. Video from the bystanders and police body camera footage showed Floyd's gasps for air and calls for his "mama" over those excruciating minutes, leaving several witnesses in tears.

Next, a series of police supervisors and use-of-force experts criticized Chauvin's actions as excessive and unreasonable. They said he violated policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and the requirement to render aid. Foremost among the critics was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

"That in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Arradondo said.

The medical testimony, particularly from Dr. Martin Tobin, laid out the mechanics of how Floyd died. The renowned pulmonary critical care doctor testified that Floyd died from a "low level of oxygen" when Chauvin pinned him to the street and restricted his ability to breathe -- what's known as positional asphyxia.

Floyd's preexisting health conditions and drug use were not relevant to his death, Tobin said.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," he said.

In contrast, the former Minneapolis Police officer's defense team called seven witnesses -- but Chauvin was not among them.

A police use-of-force expert testified that Chauvin's restraint of Floyd was "justified," and a forensic pathologist testified that Floyd's cause of death was "undetermined," saying his underlying heart issues were the main causes.

"In my opinion, Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, or cardiac arrhythmia, due to his atherosclerosis and hypertensive heart disease ... during his restraint and subdual by the police," said Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist who retired as Maryland's chief medical examiner at the end of 2019.

Several other defense witnesses have testified about Floyd's drug use, particularly during a prior arrest in May 2019 in which he ingested opioids as police approached him in a vehicle.

Together, the witnesses furthered the defense's three main arguments in the case: that Floyd died due to drug and health problems, that Chauvin's use of force was ugly but appropriate, and that a hostile crowd of bystanders distracted Chauvin.

Anxiety and tensions in Minneapolis area

Tensions in the Minneapolis metropolitan area are high as Chauvin's fate hangs in the balance and after the police shooting of Daunte Wright.

A peaceful march and protest calling for justice in his death led to unrest, and at least 100 people were arrested on Friday night, authorities said. Police declared a demonstration at the Brooklyn Center Police Department unlawful, and officers could be seen using pepper-spray and firing rubber bullets into the crowd.

In a letter to Gov. Tim Walz and public safety officials, attorneys representing news organizations laid out instances of journalists, including CNN producer Carolyn Sung, being harassed, assaulted and arrested by law enforcement while covering the protests.

Last year, amid unrest in the immediate aftermath of Floyd's death, a CNN crew was arrested while live on air.

Adding to the heightened tensions was a shooting Sunday morning. A state National Guard and Minneapolis Police team providing neighborhood security in Minneapolis were fired upon by a light-colored SUV, Minnesota National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Scott Hawks told CNN in an email.

No members were seriously injured, but two members suffered minor injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Paris
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Warmer and sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 67

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

weather explainer

Image

mural painting

Image

house fire contained

Image

sullivan co drug arrest

Image

stand against suicide

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

12 points revitalization

Image

vigo county fishing event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1302134

Reported Deaths: 23955
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5216949824
DuPage863971250
Will71790963
Lake64542965
Kane55578753
Winnebago31102458
Madison29848514
St. Clair27154502
McHenry26999278
Peoria21262280
Champaign19759137
Sangamon17755230
McLean16890169
Tazewell15925256
Rock Island14262303
Kankakee13502196
Kendall1231890
LaSalle11755232
Macon10234190
DeKalb9287118
Vermilion9061127
Adams8195117
Williamson7208126
Whiteside6860163
Boone638171
Ogle576278
Clinton570290
Grundy560971
Coles552794
Knox5317137
Jackson485163
Henry470863
Effingham468071
Macoupin459381
Livingston458983
Stephenson451980
Marion4408115
Woodford439862
Franklin433070
Monroe431290
Jefferson4158119
Randolph409184
Lee396751
Morgan376479
Montgomery364273
Logan363756
Fulton362950
Bureau353781
Christian351172
Fayette313554
Perry312959
Iroquois290464
Jersey262449
McDonough259043
Douglas254435
Saline250253
Lawrence239125
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond197624
Cass194824
Pike176751
Jo Daviess176324
Clark175932
Warren173646
Wayne173151
Hancock172730
Richland171340
Carroll171136
Ford170046
Edgar166439
White166426
Washington162725
Moultrie156926
Clay147343
Greene142332
Mason141841
Piatt141714
Johnson139114
De Witt138823
Mercer135333
Wabash134112
Massac131139
Cumberland128119
Menard118612
Jasper114317
Marshall98817
Hamilton82315
Schuyler7015
Brown6886
Pulaski6807
Stark60823
Edwards55312
Henderson52114
Calhoun5092
Scott4671
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4453
Hardin36612
Pope3053
Out of IL20
Unassigned02292

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 708067

Reported Deaths: 13224
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion964881721
Lake51704945
Allen39185672
Hamilton34497405
St. Joseph34075540
Elkhart27306432
Vanderburgh22077394
Tippecanoe21818212
Porter17940299
Johnson17526374
Hendricks16803310
Clark12688190
Madison12350337
Vigo12211244
Monroe11462166
LaPorte11140204
Delaware10356184
Howard9662211
Kosciusko9127114
Hancock7979139
Bartholomew7888155
Warrick7684155
Floyd7560176
Wayne6899198
Grant6842171
Boone6552100
Morgan6395138
Dubois6084117
Marshall5783108
Dearborn570076
Cass5684102
Henry5577100
Noble542483
Jackson493269
Shelby479095
Lawrence4342118
Gibson428789
Harrison428170
Clinton419053
Montgomery417986
DeKalb410984
Whitley379639
Huntington379480
Miami372565
Knox366389
Steuben365257
Putnam352660
Jasper350546
Wabash347778
Adams337952
Ripley334668
Jefferson313180
White308354
Daviess289299
Wells286381
Decatur278992
Fayette277162
Greene270685
Posey268833
Scott261153
Clay253444
LaGrange253070
Randolph235680
Washington230931
Spencer227931
Jennings224747
Fountain208745
Sullivan207842
Starke204352
Owen192256
Fulton191739
Jay186129
Carroll185820
Perry180336
Orange177853
Rush170724
Vermillion166043
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144616
Blackford133831
Pike130334
Pulaski113645
Newton103934
Brown100140
Crawford97614
Benton97113
Martin82815
Warren79615
Switzerland7698
Union69910
Ohio55811
Unassigned0409