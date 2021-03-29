Clear

Some US states report concerning Covid-19 case increases -- and one warns the surge is already here

Disneyland and Universal Studios are among the California theme parks that are set to reopen under strict Covid-19 guidelines. At Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, attendance will be limited to 15% capacity, and reservations are limited to California residents. CNN's Paul Vercammen reports.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

For weeks, health experts have warned of another possible Covid-19 surge if Americans get lax with safety measures while the country races to vaccinate more people.

Now infections are on the rise again and some state leaders are sounding the alarm over their latest trends.

After weeks of declines and then a plateau, the average number of new Covid-19 cases saw a 7% increase from the previous week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. The average of new virus-related hospitalizations also saw a slight increase from the previous week, she said.

More than two dozen states are reporting at least a 10% increase of new cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And some state officials say many of the new infections appear to be among younger groups.

"People over 65, a large proportion of them, have been vaccinated, are protected. That's one of the reasons we have not seen a huge spike in hospitalizations," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN on Sunday. "A lot of the spread is happening among younger people ... that's the group that is moving around, kind of relaxing, getting infected."

Fueling the rise of cases is a highly contagious -- and potentially more deadly -- variant of the virus. The B.1.1.7 variant, first spotted in the UK, has now been identified in 51 US jurisdictions, according to the CDC, and is projected to become the dominant variant in the country by the end of March or early April.

But that's not all that's helping drive case increases, experts say.

Governors and local leaders across the country have recently eased restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus while health officials urged them to keep the measures in place a little longer.

Spring break crowds swelled in popular beach destinations, including South Florida, where local leaders said the vacationers were more than they could handle. And air travel has broken pandemic records this month, with millions of Americans boarding planes.

"We're weeks away from a point where we can begin to do these things a bit more safely, but I think states have just moved too fast," Jha said.

So far, about 28.2% of the US population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data, and 15.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

You asked, we answered: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

State leaders sound alarm

State leaders across the US have expressed concern about their latest Covid-19 data, urging residents to double down on safety measures just a few weeks longer until enough of the population is protected against the virus.

Michigan is in the middle of another Covid-19 surge, a top health official in the state told CNN on Sunday.

And cases are increasing most in younger people, specifically the 10 to 19-year-old age group, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said.

The state is experiencing community spread, Khaldun said and attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.

In Illinois, state officials announced Friday they were deploying rapid response vaccination teams to several counties and expanding vaccine eligibility in response to a "concerning possible trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates."

"Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments and we don't want to go down the same path we've seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

"We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward," the director added.

Track Covid-19 cases in the US

Also on Friday, Vermont officials reported the state's highest single-day case total since the pandemic's start, with more than 250 new reported infections.

The increase is likely fueled by more people moving around now that warmer weather is here and by variants that are circulating, Dr. Mark Levine, the state's health commissioner, said.

"Our efforts to vaccinate Vermonters is a race against what the virus does best: move easily from person to person," Levine said. "Throughout the country, including up and down the Eastern Seaboard, case numbers are up."

New Hampshire officials reported late last week an increase in the average number of daily new Covid-19 cases and the state's test positivity rate. And the number of infections among people under 60 years old is also increasing -- especially in teenagers and people in their 20s, officials said.

The rise in cases will likely continue for a couple of weeks, Gov. Chris Sununu said, adding the state is likely seeing a "spring surge."

In Pennsylvania, the governor said last week that the number of new cases and the statewide percent positivity slightly increased, calling the upticks "concerning."

"As more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated, we must not forget to follow the mitigation measures still in place," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. "As the weather gets warm, please remember to wear a mask, practice social distance and wash your hands frequently as the virus still has a presence in our communities."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1237732

Reported Deaths: 23521
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4950509635
DuPage813231229
Will68145941
Lake61940950
Kane52603745
Winnebago29129452
Madison29099502
St. Clair26539492
McHenry25477272
Champaign18920135
Peoria18295272
Sangamon16906227
McLean15460165
Tazewell14313244
Rock Island13606296
Kankakee12954192
Kendall1159490
LaSalle11232226
Macon9846188
Vermilion8847122
DeKalb8604117
Adams8075115
Williamson7027125
Whiteside6257155
Boone608171
Clinton566389
Coles540794
Grundy539669
Ogle536879
Knox5107135
Jackson472662
Effingham455971
Macoupin448481
Henry448360
Livingston439179
Marion4354114
Stephenson425679
Franklin425569
Monroe419090
Jefferson4062118
Randolph403182
Woodford396561
Morgan368479
Lee367747
Montgomery359471
Logan344854
Bureau341078
Christian339871
Fulton323750
Perry310859
Fayette308854
Iroquois283963
Jersey255248
Douglas251435
Saline241550
McDonough240842
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205224
Bond193624
Cass192424
Pike173450
Clark171932
Wayne170449
Hancock170130
Warren167945
Richland167839
Jo Daviess167322
White164525
Ford163746
Edgar163139
Carroll162935
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137114
Mason133741
Wabash133012
De Witt132023
Mercer131633
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall90817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL30
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684020

Reported Deaths: 13023
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion932881693
Lake49815919
Allen37579662
Hamilton33300403
St. Joseph31957526
Elkhart26196427
Vanderburgh21700389
Tippecanoe20786210
Johnson16987369
Porter16540292
Hendricks16292306
Clark12401186
Madison12021333
Vigo11961241
Monroe10848166
LaPorte10191202
Delaware10089182
Howard9387209
Kosciusko8800112
Bartholomew7686151
Hancock7660135
Warrick7576155
Floyd7404174
Wayne6773196
Grant6623165
Boone635198
Morgan6258135
Dubois6021115
Cass5600102
Marshall5593107
Dearborn558473
Henry550299
Noble523480
Jackson477867
Shelby470295
Lawrence4253116
Harrison420269
Gibson419287
Montgomery406885
Clinton405053
DeKalb397081
Miami366965
Huntington366779
Whitley362640
Knox360188
Steuben349157
Putnam346660
Wabash340577
Adams332251
Ripley330466
Jasper329546
White302454
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Wells275779
Decatur275692
Fayette274859
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246470
Randolph230579
Spencer225331
Jennings221946
Washington220929
Sullivan205941
Fountain205444
Starke194152
Owen188056
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180120
Perry177336
Orange173652
Rush167124
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157142
Parke142216
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110345
Newton100033
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54611
Unassigned0406