Tractor ride to school raises awareness for new AG program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County students made a grand entrance to school on Friday morning.

That's with "Drive Your Tractor To School Day".

Students, with the Vigo County Chapter of Future Farmers of America, drove from the fairgrounds to Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

The 10-minute, police-escorted, trip helped raise awareness for the new AG program.

"Farming is cool, farming is going to be around forever," said Student Ryan Liebermann, "It's not anything to take lightly. Farming has a big future, and there's a lot of jobs out here."

Vigo County's chapter is new to the FFA Program.

Students do not have to be in AG to join.