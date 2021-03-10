Clear

5 things to know for March 10: Coronavirus, stimulus, Congress, Myanmar, China

Sea levels are rising, and of course that's affecting coastal cities. But the very infrastructure that makes those cities run...

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 8:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

Sea levels are rising, and of course that's affecting coastal cities. But the very infrastructure that makes those cities run compounds the problem.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

About 1 in 10 Americans -- more than 32 million people -- are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but experts say that number is nowhere near high enough to suppress the spread. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says March and April will be "pivotal times" for whether people can work toward ending the pandemic nightmare or will erase progress by ignoring safety measures. Around the world, richer nations are administering about one vaccine dose every single second, but most of the poorest ones have yet to get a single shot, a global vaccine alliance says. These same rich nations are blocking efforts by developing countries to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines so others can get the vaccines they need. A World Trade Organization committee will meet today to discuss waiving these rights in the interest of public health.

2. Stimulus

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is expected to pass the House today, then go to President Biden's desk to be signed, ending weeks of bureaucratic back-and-forth. Biden is also planning a tour and a media blitz to sell Americans on the benefits of the deal. Though progressive Democrats are disappointed it doesn't include that $15 minimum wage, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the bill, with various provisions for struggling Americans, "is the most significant legislation for working people that has been passed in decades." However, people aren't just struggling on the economic front. Democratic lawmakers also want to examine further the mental health impact of the pandemic in the form of a bill that would direct millions of dollars to the National Institute of Mental Health to fund relevant research.

3. Congress

The House has passed the so-called PRO Act, a bill that encourages unions and enhances the power of workers to organize and collectively bargain for wages and benefits. Biden was a strong proponent of the bill, marking the latest link in a chain of pro-union actions he's taken since assuming office. Labor rights are a big point of conversation now, with the pandemic contributing to job insecurity and workplace safety concerns. Meanwhile, the House also moved to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark bill championed by Biden when he was a senator in 1994. The bill expired in 2018. The new version enhances previous versions by providing grants and support to groups that work on issues related to sexual assault, domestic violence and prevention, among other things.

4. Myanmar

A second official from the party of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has died in custody following alleged torture. The death raises concerns about the treatment of detainees following the military's seizure of power last month. Since then, the military junta has arrested government officials, protesters, journalists, civil servants and nonprofit workers. Many people have been taken arbitrarily in nighttime raids, and their families don't know where they are or their condition, the United Nations said. Myanmar's military has also occupied hospitals and schools to quell rising shows of resistance.

5. China

China is assembling an increasingly offensive military and expanding its regional footprint, a top US commander warned Congress. Adm. Philip Davidson, head of US Indo-Pacific Command, said China's military bulk-up makes it look as if the country is interested in aggression. However, Beijing has said the development is for defense and security purposes. Beijing has long been trying to replace US military presence in the area as part of its ambition to gain more influence. China's posturing with Western nations is not going unnoticed by travelers, who are becoming increasingly reticent to visit China for fear of detention if tensions were to suddenly explode.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame

The former first lady is just one of the much-loved members of the hall's Class of 2021.

Here are your 2021 BAFTA nominations

Hold on to your bow ties folks, this awards show season is racing on.

UC Davis is offering students $75 to staycation for spring break

A little pocket money and, you know, the opportunity to not catch Covid-19.

People can't stop giggling at a face-planting albatross caught on camera 

Nature is so majestic. 

Costco is running out of some cheese. The reason why is complicated

Stay strong. We'll get through this together, emotional support cheese or not.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 in 3

That's how many women across the globe experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes, according to the World Health Organization.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Part of a statement from Buckingham Palace, addressing allegations of discrimination and mistreatment raised during Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

This cookie decorating is sheer art 

People who can make straight lines like this (with icing, no less!) are superhuman. (Click here to view.)

