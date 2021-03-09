Clear

Piers Morgan blasted by co-host over Meghan: 'You continue to trash her'

Piers Morgan stormed off "Good Morning Britain" after co-host Alex Beresford criticized him for his commentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The criticism comes shortly after the couple appeared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

Piers Morgan was blasted by a co-host on "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday for his behavior towards Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, prompting the former CNN anchor to briefly walk off the set of the ITV show.

The incident followed Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, which aired in the United Kingdom on Monday night. In the interview, Meghan opened up about having suicidal thoughts and said a member of the royal family had raised concerns about how dark her baby's skin would be.

Morgan, who has previously accused Meghan of tearing Harry away from the royal family, hit out at the interview after it was first broadcast Sunday in the United States. He said on Twitter on Monday that it was "just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is deemed a racist bully."

He also questioned whether she was being truthful about having suicidal thoughts, comments he has since tried to walk back.

"I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said "Good Morning Britain" co-host Alex Beresford. "And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off," he added.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," Beresford said.

At that point, Morgan got up and, while walking off the set, said, "Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry... see you later, sorry, can't do this."

Beresford went on to describe the former tabloid newspaper editor's behavior as "absolutely diabolical." Following an ad break and a news segment, Morgan returned to the set and continued the discussion.

Meghan and Harry have had a fraught relationship with parts of the British press and have sued several newspapers, singling out the tabloids for waging a "ruthless campaign" against them.

"Yes they had some great press around the wedding, but there was bad press around the engagement, before the engagement and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging quite clearly to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry," Beresford said, before Morgan walked off set.

Some press coverage has played on racist stereotypes, which led 72 female members of the UK parliament to write a letter to the Duchess in 2019 expressing solidarity with her in the face of the "outdated, colonial undertones" of some media stories.

Critics say that the media's treatment of Meghan, which contrasts starkly with the positive coverage given to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is at least partly explained by a lack of newsroom diversity.

Just 6% of journalists across UK newsrooms don't identify as White, compared with about 13% of the general population, according to a 2016 report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. The same study found that while Black Britons make up 3% of the population, they account for just 0.2% of journalists.

Meghan's mental health

Morgan, who hosted a show on CNN from 2011 to 2014, received push back from mental health charity Mind after he cast doubts on Meghan's comments that she had suffered from suicidal thoughts.

During the interview with Oprah, the Duchess said she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with Archie. She said the royal family had told her she couldn't seek help because "it wouldn't be good for the institution."

After "Good Morning Britain" played the clip on Monday's edition of the show, Morgan said he didn't "believe a word" Meghan says. "I wouldn't believe her if she read me the weather report and the fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family I think is contemptible," he added.

Mind, one of the supporters of ITV's mental health campaign, said in a statement that it was "disappointed and concerned" over Morgan's comments. "It's vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy," the charity added.

In a statement Tuesday, ITV did not comment on Morgan's behavior but affirmed its commitment to working with charity partners to encourage people to talk about their mental health. "It is very important that if anyone has suicidal thoughts that they should always speak out and be listened to."

Morgan has since qualified his comments, while maintaining that he still has "serious concerns" about the veracity of "a lot" of what she said in the interview.

"It's not for me to question if she felt suicidal," he said on the show Tuesday, adding that mental illness and suicide "should be taken extremely seriously."

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate shots fired call

Image

Vigo County School Corporation projects move forward

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, still warm and breezy. High: 67

Image

Greg Lansing

Image

Local Food Drive to help combat hunger

Image

New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

Image

ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

Image

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Image

This week is Vehicle Safety Recall Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1199441

Reported Deaths: 23021
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4793619456
DuPage779601205
Will65970913
Lake60237934
Kane51287723
Winnebago28477443
Madison28296466
St. Clair25781471
McHenry24699266
Champaign18292128
Peoria17029267
Sangamon16306223
McLean14757160
Tazewell13688241
Rock Island13214287
Kankakee12610190
Kendall1121487
LaSalle10928222
Macon9574186
Vermilion8651119
DeKalb8381115
Adams8039114
Williamson6879121
Whiteside5961150
Boone595171
Clinton558189
Coles525792
Grundy522263
Ogle508075
Knox5028133
Jackson463060
Effingham450869
Macoupin438680
Henry436258
Marion4282113
Livingston427279
Franklin416866
Stephenson412776
Monroe409188
Jefferson4002117
Randolph398780
Woodford371960
Morgan361977
Montgomery354670
Lee338343
Bureau334377
Christian334170
Logan331654
Perry307857
Fayette307052
Fulton290546
Iroquois279162
Jersey250047
Douglas248133
McDonough234140
Saline234148
Lawrence231824
Union220638
Shelby216534
Crawford201424
Bond191824
Cass189822
Pike169950
Wayne169249
Clark169031
Hancock168530
Warren166644
Richland163738
White161725
Jo Daviess161622
Ford160546
Washington158824
Carroll158235
Edgar156838
Moultrie150424
Clay143742
Greene138832
Johnson135512
Piatt134514
Wabash130512
Mason129141
Mercer129033
Massac128635
De Witt128422
Cumberland120518
Jasper111417
Menard10468
Marshall85215
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6825
Pulaski6716
Brown6666
Stark54423
Edwards52810
Henderson50614
Calhoun4832
Alexander4539
Scott4491
Gallatin4404
Putnam4243
Hardin34812
Pope2843
Out of IL10
Unassigned02253

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 667736

Reported Deaths: 12744
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion914111660
Lake48769893
Allen36211646
Hamilton32522398
St. Joseph30414514
Elkhart25548420
Vanderburgh21347382
Tippecanoe20259205
Johnson16497363
Porter16097281
Hendricks15967302
Clark12093182
Madison11815323
Vigo11702234
Monroe10445164
Delaware9903179
LaPorte9850201
Howard9134203
Kosciusko8600111
Bartholomew7533147
Hancock7476134
Warrick7459153
Floyd7271173
Wayne6666192
Grant6467158
Boone619591
Morgan6142129
Dubois5947112
Dearborn551770
Cass5493100
Marshall5457105
Henry544495
Noble514078
Jackson465967
Shelby463691
Lawrence4198113
Gibson406185
Harrison404165
Clinton398153
Montgomery392284
DeKalb388478
Miami358563
Knox357886
Whitley352838
Huntington351377
Steuben340656
Putnam335060
Wabash334076
Ripley328263
Adams327049
Jasper319643
White298553
Jefferson296574
Daviess286196
Fayette272956
Decatur271688
Greene263080
Posey261832
Wells259276
Scott252350
LaGrange242670
Clay241644
Randolph226577
Spencer219630
Jennings217044
Washington213527
Sullivan203839
Fountain202942
Starke190251
Owen184454
Fulton180037
Jay178828
Carroll177019
Perry174236
Orange171451
Rush165722
Vermillion161643
Franklin160235
Tipton150341
Parke140216
Pike128633
Blackford120727
Pulaski107844
Newton96932
Brown95340
Benton92613
Crawford92613
Martin80314
Warren76014
Switzerland7568
Union67510
Ohio54211
Unassigned0429