Clear

Elsa and Olaf? Characters from the movie 'Frozen' could serve as hurricane names this season

We are three months from the start of hurricane season -- though the official start date may come earlier this year because hurricanes have occurred outside...

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 12:38 PM
Posted By: CNN

We are three months from the start of hurricane season -- though the official start date may come earlier this year because hurricanes have occurred outside the traditional season in recent years.

And, yes, those famous Disney characters from "Frozen" could really serve as inspiration for hurricane names this year.

Three of them -- Ana, Elsa, Olaf -- are on the list of official names in the Atlantic and east Pacific basins, in what could be another active hurricane season.

Though it's too early to know definitively, forecasters say a few key elements could determine whether we see another active season similar to last year.

"If El Nino does not occur, it would tend to load the dice towards a more active Atlantic hurricane season," said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. "But sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Main Development Region are also critical. If those sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal, it could potentially drive a very active Atlantic hurricane season."

While it may seem far away, now is the best time to prepare before the storms form, particularly since the number of storms seems to be heading in the wrong direction.

The number of storms are increasing

The official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, while the eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 through November 30.

However, Mother Nature doesn't always follow the calendar. In the last six years there has been a named tropical storm in the Atlantic before the June 1 start date.

"In order to provide more consistent information on the potential for late May and early June systems, (the) National Hurricane Center (NHC) will now begin the routine issuance of the Atlantic Tropical Weather Outlooks (TWOs) on May 15, which is when routine TWOs also begin for the eastern Pacific basin," said Dennis Feltgen, a public affairs officer at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

However, the official hurricane season start dates may be permanently changing. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will hold its 43rd Hurricane Committee meeting this spring. The WMO will propose changing the calendar so the dates of both the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons line up.

But it's not just in May where we are seeing an increase in storm activity. The entire season is witnessing more storms.

"The latest set of 30-year averages of Atlantic Basin tropical cyclone counts are all noticeably higher than the previous set," said Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. "The number of named storms increased by 19%, the number of hurricanes increased by 13%, and the number of major hurricanes (Category 3+) increased by 19%."

The time period of 30 years is chosen so that forecasters can monitor changes in the season over time. Until last year, meteorologists used the time span between 1981 and 2010. This year they will begin monitoring changes between 1991 and 2020. NOAA updates these periods every decade to keep pace with the changing climate.

"Additionally, the average Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, increased by 16%," McNoldy said. "ACE is a commonly-used metric which is independent of the number of storms, but rather accounts for the combined effects of the intensity and longevity of storms. In short, it raises the bar for what's considered average."

So why are we seeing more frequent and intense storms?

"We do know that ocean temperatures are warming, which creates a larger and richer habitable zone for tropical cyclones," McNoldy said. "All other things being equal, that alone would gradually increase the storm counts. Unfortunately, all other things aren't equal ... improving technology also gradually allows hurricane experts to identify important but subtle fluctuations in a storm's intensity."

Could we see another record season?

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was a record-breaking one. There were 30 named storms, the most ever in a single year. And 12 of them made landfall in the US, also a record. For the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center , prompting the use of the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Having 30 named storms in back-to-back years would be unprecedented. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has only used every name on the pre-determined list of names for tropical systems twice in recorded history -- in 2005 and 2020.

Colorado State University will release its first seasonal hurricane forecast on April 8, and NOAA will release its forecast in mid-May.

There are certain factors to look for that give researchers and forecasters an idea of how the season might fare.

El Niño is one of the bigger factors because of its influence on tropical system development. NOAA predicts there is a 10% chance of El Niño occurring, which is not necessarily a good thing.

"If El Niño does not occur, it would tend to load the dice towards a more active Atlantic hurricane season," Klotzbach said. "But ... a lot can change."

"Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Main Development Region are also critical," Klotzbach said. "If those sea surface temperatures are much warmer than normal, it could potentially drive a very active Atlantic hurricane season."

Klotzbach says that the Atlantic looks pretty favorable in terms of warm sea surface temperatures this early in the year.

You've heard it before -- it only takes one hurricane to make it an active season for you personally. However, the more landfall systems there are in a single season, the more likely any one person will be affected. Last year was a perfect example of that since more than half of the 50 states were affected by at least one of the 12 landfall storms.

However, the total number of storms in a season does not always tell the whole story.

Klotzbach points out that 1981 was a moderately active season -- 12 total storms -- but only two of the weaker systems affected the US. By contrast, 1983 was one of the most inactive storm seasons on record, but Hurricane Alicia caused more than $1 billion of damage in Houston, Texas.

That means it's still a good idea to refresh your preparedness kit and rehearse your evacuation plan before the start of the hurricane season.

If an active hurricane season materializes, it's possible that the "Frozen" trifecta could make landfall in the US. It's possible for Olaf -- which is on the eastern Pacific hurricane list -- to make landfall in a southwestern US state, and Ana and Elsa to make landfall along the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico.

Given their alphabetical order, however, it is highly unlikely that all three names will exist as hurricanes at the same time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Paris
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunshine returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meteorological Spring begins March 1st

Image

The FBI warns you against this new type of scam

Image

Irish Dash deadline approaching

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Sunshine returns, cooler. High: 43

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Loogootee GBB State Finals

Image

Brycen Graber All-Time Assist Record

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1186613

Reported Deaths: 22735
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4743979359
DuPage767651196
Will65037893
Lake59517921
Kane50746717
Winnebago28340439
Madison27987455
St. Clair25440466
McHenry24315265
Champaign18105126
Peoria16897262
Sangamon16128217
McLean14601157
Tazewell13521240
Rock Island13065286
Kankakee12496189
Kendall1105986
LaSalle10798219
Macon9457185
Vermilion8564116
DeKalb8265112
Adams8003114
Williamson6796121
Whiteside5926147
Boone592371
Clinton557189
Coles519691
Grundy512063
Ogle502073
Knox5017132
Jackson461060
Effingham449269
Macoupin435079
Henry432956
Marion4262111
Livingston419877
Franklin414566
Stephenson409675
Monroe406583
Jefferson3976115
Randolph396378
Woodford367560
Morgan358776
Montgomery349568
Lee335243
Logan331053
Bureau330773
Christian330568
Fayette306452
Perry305457
Fulton285244
Iroquois277160
Jersey249646
Douglas244432
McDonough232740
Saline229747
Lawrence229624
Union218536
Shelby213934
Crawford200723
Bond190924
Cass188822
Pike169150
Clark168630
Wayne167448
Hancock167129
Warren166444
Richland163538
White160825
Jo Daviess160522
Ford158445
Washington158323
Carroll157634
Edgar154237
Moultrie149124
Clay142841
Greene137932
Johnson134712
Piatt132714
Wabash130012
Mason128641
Mercer128033
De Witt127922
Massac127133
Cumberland119218
Jasper110917
Menard10368
Marshall83815
Hamilton78815
Schuyler6775
Pulaski6706
Brown6636
Stark54122
Edwards52310
Henderson49814
Calhoun4782
Scott4491
Alexander4488
Gallatin4374
Putnam4153
Hardin34412
Pope2823
Out of IL00
Unassigned02219

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 661673

Reported Deaths: 12573
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion906391639
Lake48389876
Allen35806635
Hamilton32056396
St. Joseph29947512
Elkhart25376414
Vanderburgh21245378
Tippecanoe20000201
Johnson16336359
Porter15957270
Hendricks15813300
Clark11946181
Madison11741316
Vigo11595229
Monroe10328161
Delaware9836179
LaPorte9761196
Howard9055197
Kosciusko8561109
Bartholomew7448147
Warrick7412150
Hancock7404131
Floyd7200169
Wayne6631191
Grant6424157
Morgan6084125
Boone608288
Dubois5903111
Dearborn547067
Cass544399
Marshall5423104
Henry542093
Noble509078
Jackson464566
Shelby460290
Lawrence4180112
Gibson401281
Harrison399663
Clinton395453
Montgomery386783
DeKalb385178
Knox357285
Miami357263
Whitley349136
Huntington343976
Steuben338155
Wabash331176
Putnam329759
Ripley327061
Adams323149
Jasper315943
White297352
Jefferson294873
Daviess285396
Fayette271556
Decatur270888
Greene261280
Posey260831
Wells258274
Scott250350
Clay241044
LaGrange240870
Randolph225576
Spencer217130
Jennings215044
Washington211027
Sullivan203239
Fountain201442
Starke188051
Owen182153
Fulton178237
Jay177728
Carroll176518
Perry173235
Orange171250
Rush164722
Vermillion160442
Franklin159435
Tipton146341
Parke139216
Pike127632
Blackford120627
Pulaski106444
Newton96531
Brown94939
Benton91913
Crawford90613
Martin80114
Warren75814
Switzerland7537
Union67110
Ohio53311
Unassigned0431